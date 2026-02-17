Biscuit Love Gives Cincinnatians a Taste of Nashville

Photograph by Jon Medina

In 2012, Karl and Sarah Worley hit Nashville’s culinary scene with a food truck and a vision. Offering a roster of Southern favorites, the couple expanded their breakfast/brunch footprint across the city with multiple brick-and-mortar Biscuit Love locations (plus the most recent one here in Over-the-Rhine, which opened in October 2024). And they partially have the East Nasty to thank for that success.

The sandwich— which received national attention when it was lauded as “the best sandwich in America” by Bon Appétit in 2015—is fried chicken tenders, American cheese, and sausage gravy on a flaky buttermilk biscuit. The rich, thick gravy coats the chicken and biscuit for a buttery mouthful of flavor in every bite. If Southern hospitality has a taste, it’s this.