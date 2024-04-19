Thank Mother Earth at These Cincinnati Earth Day Events

IMAGE BY LOVELYDAY12 VIA ADOBE STOCK

April 22 is Earth Day, and there are so many ways to celebrate this blue and green planet we call home. Practice gratitude for the Earth at these local happenings.

Wild & Scenic Film Festival

The Ohio River Foundation is bringing one of the largest nature-themed film festivals to Cincinnati. The event features light bites, a cash bar, a raffle, and –of course—films inspired by environmental activism and nature. $30, Friday, April 19, 6 p.m., Woodward Theater, 1404 Main St., Over-The-Rhine.

Cincinnati Nature Center Free Admission and Events

The Cincinnati Nature Center is offering free admission for Earth Day, as well as a lineup of programs. A plant sale, children’s activities, a plant identification class, gardening tips, and more are all taking place. Ticket prices and start times vary per event. April 20-22, Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford.

Earth Day Celebration at Smale Riverfront Park

Head to the riverfront for Earth Day programs and educational demonstrations on the Schmidlapp Event Lawn. From a belly dance class to goat yoga, you’ll find something unique to celebrate. Saturday, April 20, 11 a.m. – 5 p.m., Schmidlapp Event Lawn at Smale Riverfront Park, 124 E. Mehring Way, Downtown Cincinnati.

Earth Day Garden Builders

Build homes for birds, insects and toads at this free event at Parky’s Farm, hosted by Great Parks of Hamilton County, and check back on your creations through the summer to see who moves in. Saturday, April 20, 10 a.m. – 12 p.m., Parky’s Farm, 10073 Daly Rd., Springfield Twp.

Protect Your Wild

The second annual Great Parks Protect Your Wild Event kicks off at Winton Woods Harbor with a large-scale volunteer cleanup, with a celebration featuring local vendors and educational groups to follow. Saturday, April 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Winton Woods Harbor, 10245 Winton Rd., Greenhills.

TractorFest

Samuel Adams and Keep Cincinnati Beautiful are teaming up for Earth Day. Start the celebration with a neighborhood clean-up, then head to the Samuel Adams Taproom for some sustainably-brewed beer, live music, and more. Saturday, April 20, 2:30-6 p.m., Samuel Adams Taproom, 1727 Logan St., Over-The-Rhine.

Earth Day at Fort Thomas Tower Park

NKY’s largest Earth Day celebration, this event features 70 vendors, children’s activities, food, drink, music and more. Sunday, April 21, 12 p.m. – 4 p.m., Tower Park, 900 S. Ft Thomas Ave., Ft Thomas.

The Potted Palm Earth Day Celebration

Bring a pot for your brand new plant you’ll be getting at this Potted Palm event. Your ticket includes snacks and a $10 in-store credit for your new leafy best friend. $20, Monday, April 22, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m., The Potted Palm, 2123 Beechmont Ave., Mt. Washington.