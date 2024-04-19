Faces of Vintage: Amy Webb, An Eye for the Offbeat

ILLUSTRATION BY NOLAN PELLETIER

Maximalism and diversity in home decor and fashion are welcome trends to Amy Webb, the woman behind Odd Stock Co. “I’m drawn to weirdness, imperfectness, and the wonkiness of something that someone put their blood, sweat, and tears into,” says the 33 year old, who’s a graphic designer by day. “I like bright colors and things that feel like they might not belong in your house, but when you bring it home and put it all together, it makes sense.” Web, a longtime skilled sewer, salvages fabric from kimonos and handkerchiefs to turn into blouses, or makes jackets from wool blankets.

At pop-ups, at Flamingo Haven Antique Mall, online, and at locally owned retail stores and coffee shops, Odd Stock Co. labels can be found on everything from never-worn designer lingerie, color-saturated children’s toys and books, or a glass globe lighting sconce with—inexplicably—a sad face. No matter what the category of product, the through-line of whimsy and usefulness is evident. Webb assembles sets of mismatched plates or drinking glasses that look harmonious and high-end, and there’s no telling what will catch her eye (or sewing needle) next. “Odd Stock is a flexible brand that can be whatever I decide.”