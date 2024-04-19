Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF 3CDC

Breakfast and brunch spot coming to Over-the-Rhine, cocktail class at Fifty Fifty Gin Club, Kamayan dinner at The Gatherall, and more.

Biscuit Love Coming to OTR

Nashville-based breakfast and brunch spot Biscuit Love is making its way north to the Queen City later this year. The 3,300-square-foot space is part of the $51 million Willkommen mixed-use development at the corner of West Liberty and Pleasant streets in Over-the-Rhine. This will be the restaurant chain’s sixth location.

Cocktail Class at Fifty Fifty Gin Club

Fifty Fifty Gin Club is hosting a cocktail class at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, featuring Asian-inspired flavors. This hands-on experience will teach participants how to create their own modern cocktails with Asian ingredients. The class includes an Asian spirit flight and a food pairing from Yee Mama Wontons. Tickets are $60 each.

Kamayan Dinner at The Gatherall

Chef Mapi of Nice Nice Noodles and Rice and Chef Michael of Gabriela Filipina Kantina are hosting a Kamayan dinner at 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday, April 24, at The Gatherall at Norwood’s Factory 52. Kamayan is a traditional Filipino family-style feast where a communal table is adorned with banana leaves and loaded with a sumptuous array of rice, meat, and vegetables, all eaten with your hands. Tickets are $85 each.

New Chef at Metropole

Cincinnati native Kam Losonsky is Metropole‘s new executive chef. He worked for several Michelin-starred restaurants in Chicago, including Alinea, before heading off to Washington D.C., where he was chef de cuisine at Bresca. “Returning to my roots in Cincinnati feels like I’ve come full circle,” Losonsky says. “My culinary journey has taken me from the heart of this city to kitchens across the nation, and now, I’m excited to bring that experience back home.”

Asian Food Fest Returns Next Weekend

Asianati and the Cincinnati Regional Chamber will host the 13th annual Asian Food Fest on Friday and Saturday, April 27 & 28, at Court Street Plaza downtown. The event, held on Court Street between Elm and Main streets, will feature 66 vendors, including food trucks and restaurants (19 more than last year). The family-friendly festival includes a secret menu and a karaoke contest.

Self-Service Wine Bar Coming to Downtown

Local event promoter Orlando “Lando” Chapman, Sr. will open a self-service wine bar called Something to Wine About at Fourth and Race streets downtown later this year. The upscale bar will feature self-pour wine machines in addition to a full-service bar and offer finger foods like charcuterie and pinwheel sandwiches, in addition to wine and spirits. Chapman plans to highlight African American and other minority-owned winemakers with a dedicated section of the menu coined “The Darker the Berry, the Sweeter the Juice.”