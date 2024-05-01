Photograph by THANANIT / stock.adobe.com

The pandemic and its aftermath have brought a newfound focus on and awareness of mental health. That’s a good thing, considering Paul Crosby, M.D., president and CEO of Lindner Center of HOPE says we as a population were already in a crisis, especially our youth. “Mental health symptoms can interfere with how we think, act, and feel,” says Crosby. “Every decision each of us makes is affected by our mental health.” Systemic challenges still exist, such as the stigma around mental health care and insurance reimbursement policies, but Crosby says he’s encouraged by recent movement and overall acceptance of mental health treatment.

“The pandemic made everybody anxious,” adds Crosby. “With such a universal experience, it made it easier for almost everybody [to become] aware of their own mental health and it led to an increased interest.” May is Mental Health Awareness Month and Lindner Center of HOPE encourages taking the time to pause, reflect, and evaluate your own mental health. Here are a few steps to take to check in on your own mental health and take action.

Help with the stigma

Crosby says the number one reason individuals don’t seek care is the stigma that comes with talking about our mental health. What can you do to help remedy the stigma? Talk about it. Crosby says talk about mental health symptoms like you’d talk about a backache or high blood pressure. Have conversations with friends, family, and other loved ones to create a safe space and accountability around mental health.

Practice mindfulness

The first step in evaluating your self care is curiosity, says Crosby. “The ability to take a small enough step outside of your own experience, observe non-judgmentally as if you’re reporting on it and name it, allows you to look for patterns.” This awareness of your mental health state offers you the chance to keep in touch with how you’re feeling, mentally and physically, and allows you to constantly check in with yourself.

Prioritize self-care

Good self care involves getting enough sleep, maintaining a healthy diet, prioritizing movement and exercise, and making time for yourself. “People get caught up in their daily obligations,” says Crosby. “If you don’t take care of yourself, you’re not going to be helpful for others in your life.” Prioritizing self-care is critical to maintaining strong mental health and a good first step in your mental health journey.

Seek professional help

If you or your loved ones are experiencing mental health symptoms that interfere with daily life, such as an inability to think, act, and feel like yourself it’s a sign to seek professional help. Visit the Lindner Center of HOPE website to learn more about screening and treatment for mental health symptoms.