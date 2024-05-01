Neighborhood Bars: Downtown/OTR/Mt. Adams

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LANCE ADKINS

O’Malley’s in the Alley

With its hidden location on West Ogden Place made even more hidden by recent City Club Apartments construction, it’s easy to imagine this was once a speakeasy. (It wasn’t; it was a pharmacy during Prohibition.) The dark interior and low ceilings make it feel cozily secretive, and with a mix of patrons that could include nearby office workers shrugging off a tough day, conventioneers still in their lanyards, and Reds fans on their way to a game, you never know what kind of conversation you’ll fall into. 25 W. Ogden Pl., downtown, (513) 381-3114, omalleyscincy.com

Uncle Leo’s

Grab the booth in the front window and you can watch Over-the-Rhine’s rich pageant wander by. Cheap beer; “moose shots”; and the live, laugh, love bathroom are just part of the draw—though there is no kitchen, there are sloppy joes on Sundays, beef bourguignon on Thursdays in the fall and winter, and oysters occasionally. The sense of humor here is firmly tongue in cheek. As long as you’re not Jackson Mahomes, you’ll love it. (IYKYK.) 1709 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-2403, uncleleosdive.com

PHOTOGRAPHY BY LANCE ADKINS

Arnold’s

Cincinnati’s oldest bar welcomes all comers with open arms. Generations of locals have bellied up to the bar, where you’ll find a strong selection of craft brews, with local breweries well represented. Sip slowly and imagine the ghosts who might have wandered in for a nip of bathtub gin or a set of bluegrass in the courtyard. Whether you visit during Bockfest or BLINK, or just a random Tuesday, there’s no better place to be shoulder to shoulder with your fellow man. 210 E. Eighth St., downtown, (513) 421-6234, arnoldsbarandgrill.com

Dunlap Café

Day drinkers and pub crawlers would be wise to make Dunlap Café their first stop of the morning. You can lay down a substantial foundation with breakfast sandwiches, omelettes, and hash brown balls or go for the burger of the week, a duded-up special that can be paired with fries. Serving the working folks in this neighborhood since 1936, this iconic spot is often overlooked. Don’t make that mistake. 1926 Dunlap St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 721-0704, dunlapcafe.com

Knockback Nat’s

A narrow shotgun bar with a side game room, sidewalk patio, and a sports-bar-meets-dive-bar vibe, Knockback Nat’s is probably best known for the smoked wings. We’re definitely ordering those, and we’ll be having a tallboy with an oversized Knockback Nat’s koozie, too. Maybe after we eat, we can play some table shuffleboard while we debate which of the wing sauces is the best. We’re partial to the bourbon pineapple. 10 W. Seventh St., downtown, (513) 621-1000

Don’t Forget to Try…

Madonna’s Bar & Grill→ Serving lunch

11 E. Seventh St., downtown, (513) 621-8838

Serving lunch 11 E. Seventh St., downtown, (513) 621-8838 Cobblestone OTR→ Steps from Washington Park

1132 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, cobblestoneotr.com

Steps from Washington Park 1132 Race St., Over-the-Rhine, cobblestoneotr.com Japp’s→ Classic cocktails, historic setting

1134 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0674, jappsotr.com

Classic cocktails, historic setting 1134 Main St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0674, jappsotr.com The Lackman→ Part of the 4EG family

1237 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0741, lackmanbar.com

Part of the 4EG family 1237 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0741, lackmanbar.com Liberty’s Bar and Bottle→ Wine gets as much attention as beer (and you can buy a bottle to take home)

1427 Main St.,Over-the-Rhine, (513) 429-2461, @libertysbarandbottle

Wine gets as much attention as beer (and you can buy a bottle to take home) 1427 Main St.,Over-the-Rhine, (513) 429-2461, @libertysbarandbottle The Blind Lemon→ Fireplace inside, fire pit outside; cozy all around

936 Hatch St., Mt. Adams, (513) 241-3885, theblindlemon.com