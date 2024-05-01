Iris Simpson Bush Keeps the Pigs Flying

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF PIG WORKS

We don’t like to brag here in the Queen City, but if we did we’d wax poetic about a certain annual running event that’s become one of the most recognized and beloved in the country. The Flying Pig invites everyone—from beginners and kids to seasoned marathoners—to participate in a weekend of revelry and running.

The Flying Pig began in 1999 “to ensure that all have access to participate,” says Iris Simpson Bush, president and CEO of Pig Works and executive director at Flying Pig Marathon Inc. The event now draws tens of thousands of participants from all 50 states and 21 countries, and programs such as PigAbilities and Flying Pig Community Scholars Program position the organization as a true community cornerstone.

As Cincinnati gears up for the 26th annual Flying Pig May 3–5, Cincinnati Magazine chats with Bush—who left a successful career in broadcast marketing in 2002 to focus on her “pig passion” full time—about the race’s history, how it’s transformed over the years, and her favorite spots on the course (two words: bacon station).

From its start in 1999 to today, the Flying Pig has evolved to become not only a Cincinnati icon but one of the largest “first time” marathons in the country. How does the Flying Pig fit with the larger picture of Cincinnati as a whole?

The mission of the Flying Pig Marathon is to provide a premier event open to athletes of all abilities that’s dedicated to supporting charities. We’re very proud of our programs that support area high school students, people with disabilities, and more than 300 charities.

The Flying Pig Marathon has earned many national accolades, and for that we’re grateful. We are most appreciative of the support of our first responders, medical team, volunteers, sponsors, and community partners who have helped make the event one of the 10 largest running festivals in the U.S. We know our event is important to the local economy, too, for our hotel partners, for CVG, for restaurants, and for retailers.

How did the pandemic impact the race?

The pandemic had a profound effect on the Flying Pig Marathon. We’re a not-for-profit organization and had to dip into our rainy-day fund to keep our staff in place and pivot to virtual races and events. Today, I believe we’re back to pre-COVID levels and, of course, the in-person events. Participants tell me how much they’ve missed our races and the community of other participants. We did, too!

Tell us your favorite spot along the course and running the race.

I grew up on Eastern Avenue, so that part of the course is sentimental to me. Every year, I hear a new story about something fun happening on the course and love how our community embraces the race on their own, like with the bacon strip station in Mariemont, the Walnut Hills football team showing up in Eden Park, and kisses to Elvis at Krohn Conservatory.

What’s your favorite thing about being a runner in the Queen City?

Running and walking through the beautiful neighborhoods of Cincinnati, Covington, and Newport. I love to change up my routes and enjoy the scenery. The Flying Pig course goes through many of our most scenic neighborhoods, and we often hear that’s what our participants love the most, too.