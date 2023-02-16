Mary Katherine Hennigan Wants to Delight You

In the last two and a half years, Mary Katherine “MK” Hennigan has made a name for herself on the lifestyle blogging scene.

Illustration by Chris Danger

When and how did you get into your current career?

I started my company in 2020 after I was downsized from my sales and marketing position. After a 12-year career with my previous employer, I knew I had to go out on my own and start the brand that I had always dreamed of creating.

How do you describe your cooking/food style?

At my core, I’m a Southern cook but I love to explore creative, new flavors. I collect cookbooks and food magazines and love nothing more to flip through the pages to find inspiration. [I feel] lucky to live in Greater Cincinnati. We have so much talent here and food to enjoy!

What’s your best-selling item?

Pimento cheese. It was the first product I launched and went to market with and continues to be the best seller. It’s more than just pimento cheese to me; it’s memories of time spent with my grandmother, learning, making, and being with her in her kitchen.

Tell us more about your pimento cheese. What makes it special?

It’s my grandmother’s recipe that I worked on for many years to perfect. She never wrote the recipe down and passed away when I was in college. Never did I realize all those years making it in her North Carolina kitchen would it be able to be shared with others and create a company.

Pimento cheese has such a storied history. How do you jazz it up/modernize it?

Yes, pimento cheese has a long history in my family and many others. It is a Southern staple, and everyone has their own recipe that they hold near and dear. I keep my recipe traditional for the most part, but I do like to stir in freshly chopped jalapeños and chopped Benton’s bacon on occasion.

Do you have any secrets for good party hosting you’d like to share?

Before my guests arrive, everything is set up, the food is ready to serve, candles are lit, and the music is on. I greet my guests with a signature cocktail or glass of good wine and give them my full attention.

What’s it been like running a lifestyle blog over the last few years in a climate where entertaining in large groups has been put on the back burner for the most part?

It’s been a lot of fun to think differently and explore more creative approaches on how to celebrate big and small moments. During the pandemic, we created an outdoor space so we could enjoy our friends and be safe at the same time. Gatherings are smaller but I love the fact that this time has granted us the ability to get to know our friends a little more.

Is there anything else you’d like our readers to know?

Yes, I have a weekly newsletter that is filled with stories, recipes, and inspiration. I would love for readers to sign up through my website, inthecuriouskitchen.com. Also, stay tuned for a new website glow up and product offerings in 2023.