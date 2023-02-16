Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: February 16–19

See the final weekend for a new ballet and a new take on a classic farce, watch international animated films, celebrate the small-but-mighty mitten, and take your sweetheart on a romantic stroll through Findlay Market this weekend.

Cincinnati Ballet presents ALICE (in wonderland)

It’s the final weekend to see the Cincinnati Ballet and choreographer Septime Webre’s humorous and irreverent twist on Lewis Carroll’s classic tale, scored by Matthew Pierce and performed by the Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra.

Feb 16–19, Music Hall, 1231 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Cincy Shakes presents The Rewards of Being Frank

A “tour-de-FARCE” based on Oscar Wilde’s The Importance of Being Earnest, this new production revisits Algy and Cecily and Ernest and Gwendolen seven years later as hijinks ensue over love, money, mistaken identity, children, and cucumber sandwiches. The play is heading up to New York City, so attend the closing show on Sunday to toast the cast and creative team before they head to the Big Apple.

Feb 16–18, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Around the World Animated Film Festival

Each Saturday this spring, community arts org Artsville screens an international animated film for free. This weekend, they’re showing The Bread Winner, a 2017 Afghan film about a young girl who disguises herself as a boy to provide for her family. See the full spring lineup of films and more events here.

Feb 18, 10 am–12:30 pm, Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville

Mittenfest 2023

Bundle up and bring your mittens to this Washington Park arts festival featuring knitted installations, local craft beer, a DJ, food trucks, and more.

Feb 18 & 19, 11 am, Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Findlay Market’s Sweet and Savory Stroll

You can still spend time with your valentine with a glass of bubbly and a love-themed stroll of Findlay Market. In addition to the market’s participating merchants, Jane’s will be open to serve warm cocktails, beer, and champagne. Plus you can play Wine Ring Toss, find Valentine’s Day cards for sale, and snap pics with friends at the photo booth. Tracy Walker and Friends play at Jane’s from noon to 3 p.m., and Aprina Johnson plays at Race Street from noon to 2.

Feb 19, Findlay Market, 1801 Race St., Over-the-Rhine