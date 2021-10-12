Surround Yourself in Art—And Fall Foliage—at Pyramid Hill

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum is a place that’s both a hidden gem—and hiding in plain sight. This expansive outdoor sculpture park in Butler County is one of my family’s very favorite places to visit, especially this time of year.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

A bright red monument marks the entryway; from there, the hills and valleys of Pyramid Hill’s 300 acres are marked with 80 larger-than-life sculptures in an environment of meadows, forests, and gardens. The art stands out in a way that’s impossible to miss; you’ll traipse through woods to find rustic sculptures, encounter colorful creations standing front-and-center in fields, and admire shocking artistic spectacles dotting idyllic hills. Art is everywhere at Pyramid Hill—and that’s the point.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Pyramid Hill is perhaps the most kid-friendly art museum in the area. Outdoors, enormous, and full of pieces meant to be experienced, it’s an irresistible place for kids to wander, run, and explore. Certain installations in the park even invite guests to touch, feel, and interact; Paul by Martin Gantman is a bold red bench that’s split in the middle (perfect for any bedroom-sharing siblings who have ever drawn a boundary line straight down the center of their room), while Jim Tilly’s Gyro Chair II is a spinning seat that’s a whirling good time for kids.

Photograph by Sarah McCosham

Words (and pictures) can’t do Pyramid Hill justice; this is a place you really need to see for yourself. And if you visit in the autumn, when the bucolic Butler County landscape is painted in rich reds, vibrant yellows, pumpkin oranges, and bold golds, Pyramid Hill becomes one big, beautiful work of art: a real-life, picture-perfect postcard.

Pyramid Hill Sculpture Park & Museum, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton