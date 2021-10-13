Game Like Royalty at Ravenwood Castle

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RAVENWOOD CASTLE

On a hill in the woods sits a castle with a footpath leading to a medieval village, a miniature labyrinth hidden just around the corner. Paths wind under the trees and new friends find each other around evening bonfires. This isn’t a fairytale. It’s Ravenwood Castle, a bed-and-breakfast that inspires visitors to click their heels three times and whisper, “I’m not in Ohio anymore.”

Minutes from Hocking Hills State Park, Ravenwood shares the same wooded foothills as the storied caves and falls. The castle hosts events throughout the year, including beer tastings, weekend-long murder mysteries, and gaming conventions. Even a solo trip feels like an event.

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY RAVENWOOD CASTLE

Ravenwood Castle is more than a place to sleep. While the sumptuous bedrooms and cabins are delightful—and the homemade breakfast will have you clamoring for the recipes—the secret of the castle lives in the basement. The check-in office showcases a few board games, but the full trove fills the Raven’s Roost Pub and library. Ravenwood encourages groups and strangers alike to kick back, have a drink, and play.

They have all the classics, like chess, Clue, and a Viking game played with marbles. But something new always manifests on the shelves, like magic, and the warm atmosphere makes it shockingly easy to unplug. It’s the definition of an enchanting venue.

65666 Bethel Rd., New Plymouth, Ohio, (740) 596-2606