Few things are better than embracing the fall season here in the Midwest. Pumpkin treats, cozy sweaters, and walking among the fall foliage are favorites and Madison, Indiana, is the perfect spot to enjoy it all. Here are seven things to fall in love with while visiting Madison this season.

The dreamy Ohio River backdrop

Photograph by Bernie Kasper Photography

The fertile land along the Ohio is chock full of pretty trees and incredible landscaping that starts to show its beautiful autumn colors around this time of year. Stroll along the river and stop for lunch or dinner at downtown’s eateries. Have the apple pie sunshine cocktail at Red on Main, enjoy a burger at Hinkle’s Sandwich Shop, or step back in time at the 185-year-old Historic Broadway Hotel & Tavern. Head to Hanover College for a change of scenery and where the lookout point is the only place you can see the Ohio River bend three times.

Two words—Clifty Falls

Hikers and photographers flock to Clifty Falls State Park to experience the beautiful autumn foliage. The park is known for its waterfalls and birding trails, making it the perfect spot to picnic and enjoy the surrounding scenery. Plus, it’s an ideal backdrop to shoot a family photo with the pros at Nice Shots! Photography.

Shopping options galore

Ready for a new scarf for crisp mornings? There’s plenty of boutiques to find the perfect fall outfit this season. Visit Betty Jeffries for a new dress, Blush to freshen your wardrobe, Fine Threads for the best accessories, and Old Tyme Marketplace for home decor. Check out all of Madison’s boutiques to help plan your trip.

All things pumpkin

We’re all suckers for something pumpkin and Madison has several charming cafés and eateries that will get you in the mood for fall. Head over to the The Attic Coffee Mill Cafe for a cup of their pumpkin pie coffee or check out Crafted Coffee Madison for a pumpkin cold foam cold brew.

Halloween costume party

Give your costume a practice run the day before Halloween at the City of Madison’s annual Halloween Festival. On October 30 from 11 am to 2 pm, there will be a petting zoo, live music, a dog costume contest, a trackless train, bouncy houses, and candy galore! For the adults, pop over to the Mad Paddle Brewery’s Halloween party for their costume contest, prizes, live music, and of course wine and beer. Check out more of Madison’s local breweries and wineries to pick up a growler for fall parties.

Jack-o-Lantern Walk & Trick or Treat

On October 30, the Walk & Trick or Treat is located at the Lanier Mansion from 6 to 9 pm. Stroll the front lawn of the mansion and enjoy lit jack-o-lanterns lined along the sidewalks. Trick or treating runs from 6 to 8 pm and the walk ends at 9 pm. If you’re a pro pumpkin carver, enter your carved pumpkin for the walk by dropping off your pumpkin in the afternoon.

Visit for the holidays!

It’s right around the corner—tinsel, shopping, and holiday cheer. Spend your season in Madison and visit the Nights Before Christmas Candlelight Tour of Homes. The 39th annual event visits public historic sites, private homes, and a local church—most of which are in Madison’s National Historic Landmark District. Visit the website to purchase tickets!