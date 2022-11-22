Six Cincinnati Light Displays to Brighten Your Holiday Season

It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas all around the tri-state, and you don’t have to live next to Clark Griswold to find a light display that’s a real beaut. Take the family on luminous excursions to these local light displays this season.

PNC Festival of Lights at the Cincinnati Zoo

With four million LED lights, the Zoo is once again aglow with holiday cheer for the 40th annual Festival of Lights. Visit your favorite animals, take a ride on the North Pole Express, greet Santa now through December 23, and see if you can spot the five Fiona Fairy statues hidden around Fairyland. Oh, and don’t forget to grab some hot cocoa—order yours with extra “holiday cheer” to lift your spirits.

Open now through Jan 8, 2023, Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

WinterFest at Kings Island

The amusement park transforms into a shining winter wonderland featuring more than five million lights and live entertainment throughout the park. Visit each of the 11 enchanting wonderlands, go ice skating on the Royal Fountain, marvel at the Eiffel Tower turned into a Christmas tree, and wave to Santa along the WinterFest Wonderland Parade each night at 8:30. Thrill-seekers can also experience up to 20 rides including Mystic Timbers, Kings Mills Antique Autos, the Flight of Cheer, and others.

Select nights Nov 25 – Dec 31, Kings Island, 6300 Kings Island Dr., Mason

Christmas Nights of Lights at Coney Island

You won’t have to leave your car to enjoy Coney Island’s annual drive-thru light festival, billed as the region’s largest synchronized holiday light spectacular. Tune into 97.5 FM for a mix of classic Christmas tunes and rockin’ holiday renditions synchronized with the flashing light tunnels, dancing candy canes, delicate snowflakes, huge holiday trees, and more.

Nov 25 – Jan 2, 2023, Coney Island, 6201 Kellogg Ave., Anderson Twp.

Christmas Glow at Land of Illusion

The fearsome scream park has swapped the creepy cobwebs for a dazzling walk-thru and drive-thru light show this holiday season. The driving trail allows you and your family to enjoy the 3.8 million lights and holiday displays from the comfort of your car. Get out of your vehicle to explore the festive Christmas Village, Santa’s Workshop featuring the big man himself, a Safari Junction petting zoo, gift shops, and more.

Nov 23 – Dec 31, Land of Illusion, 8762 Thomas Rd., Middletown

Light in the Forest

With new light displays from regional artists and expanded trails, this year’s edition of Light in the Forest could make it your family’s new holiday tradition. Walk through the peaceful and glowing Rowe Woods, enjoy live music, warm up by the bonfire, find fun kids’ games, shop for the holidays, and wonder at the Cincinnati Nature Center’s historic home. Get a peek at the fun we had at last year’s show here.

Dec 1 – Jan 1, 2023, Cincinnati Nature Center, 4949 Tealtown Rd., Milford

Deck the Y’alls Lightfest

Take the field with the Florence Y’alls at Thomas More Stadium, which has been decorated with more than 2 million sparkling lights and eight immersive, themed light displays. You can skate with the family on the Cincinnati Cyclones Ice Rink, or get your holiday shopping done at local vendors inside the park, enjoy local food, cook s’mores by the fire pit and meet Santa!

Nov 25 – Jan 1, 2023, Thomas More Stadium, 7950 Freedom Way, Florence