Savor Cincinnati Fall 2022 Gallery

Five nights of never-before-seen, five-course meals by chefs from Cincinnati’s top restaurants—that is what Savor Cincinnati is all about! Guests at the Hard Rock Casino were treated to Sashimi Tartar, Short Rib Mushroom Cannelloni, Apple Slab Pie and more with wines hand selected by our sommelier. The best part? A sample from each course was prepared right before our eyes!

Savor Cincinnati is brought to you by Cincinnati Magazine twice a year, so if you missed out this time, look out for our spring event!

Photographs by Hartong Digital Media

Monday, November 7

Tuesday, November 8

Wednesday, November 9

Thursday, November 10

Friday, November 11