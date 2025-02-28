Shannon LaNier Goes Hollywood

Cincinnati native Shannon LaNier is no stranger to the spotlight. Now based in New York, LaNier has built an impressive career as an Emmy Award-winning news anchor, author and fatherhood influencer. But his latest role brings him back to his lifelong dream: acting. LaNier is set to appear in Tyler Perry’s upcoming thriller Duplicity, a film that promises to keep audiences on the edge of their seats.

Produced, written and directed by Perry, Duplicity follows high-powered attorney Marley (Kat Graham) as she fights to uncover the truth behind the mysterious shooting of her best friend’s husband. LaNier plays a character also named Shannon, who, yes, is also a news anchor and a friend of one of the film’s central characters. As the story unfolds, LaNier’s character takes on an investigative role, trying to uncover the truth amid a web of conflicting stories—and lies.

“I’m a friend trying to get to the bottom of things,” he says. “You can’t tell what’s going to happen, and you won’t know until the very end of the film.”

Perry spotted LaNier on TV and was so motivated to create a role for one of his projects with LaNier in mind. “He saw me on TV and said that I inspired one of his characters,” says LaNier. “He was like, ‘Well, let me send you the script first to make sure you like it.’ And I said, ‘No sir. Do not give my part away. I’m there. I’m 100% in.’”

LaNier says working with Perry on Duplicity was just as rewarding as getting the role itself. And despite his demanding schedule, filming fit seamlessly into LaNier’s personal and professional life.

“Tyler shoots so fast,” LaNier says. “We were in and out in two weeks. Tyler was so friendly and helpful and encouraging. The energy on set was amazing. There was so much sense of pride from everyone, from the drivers to the people getting food and coffee. And then to see Tyler’s studio in Atlanta. It used to be an old army base. I was overjoyed to see everything.”

Though LaNier has played small roles before, such as the 2014 comedy-drama series Survivor’s Remorse and 2018’s Christian drama God’s Not Dead: A Light in Darkness and, this marks his most substantial film role yet.

“This time, my character gets to step out of the studio setting and into a more complex storyline,” he says. “It’s a chance to show I can be more than just an anchor.”

Born in Forest Park and raised in Golf Manor, LaNier attended the now-closed Cincinnati Academy of Physical Education (CAPE) before graduating from Hughes High School. Though his career has taken him far from his hometown, LaNier’s ties to Cincinnati remain strong. His parents, aunt, uncles and cousins still live in the Queen City, and he comes back as often as his schedule allows. When he does visit, LaNier enjoys indulging in many of Cincinnati’s local traditions. “I love going down to the Jazz Fest [a.k.a. Cincinnati Music Festival] and grabbing some Skyline Chili,” he says.

LaNier’s career has been multifaceted since graduating from Kent State University in 2003. He’s been an anchor for many media outlets, including Cheddar News in New York and Tribune Media’s CW39 in Houston. As the sixth great-grandson of President Thomas Jefferson and Sally Hemings, LaNier co-authored the 2002 award-winning book Jefferson’s Children: The Story of One American Family with photojournalist Jane Feldman. The book follows LaNier’s journey across the country as he unites with other Jefferson descendants.

With the help of his college sweetheart and wife, Chandra, and their three kids, LaNier is also a hilarious and popular social media influencer, amassing almost 500,000 followers on TikTok and around 300,000 on Instagram. He also recently launched his T-shirt line LaNier Lifestyle for parents. “One of the shirts says, ‘I’m not one of your little friends,’” he says. “If you know you know, you know, especially the Black community.”

But it’s Duplicity that has marked a turning point for LaNier, fueling his desire to pursue acting full-time. “I just filmed another movie, a small part, and I’m auditioning a lot,” he says. “I’m excited. It’s fun to do something different, and this is something I’ve always wanted to do, where I’m able to follow my dream.”

Tyler Perry’s Duplicity premieres on March 20 on Amazon Prime Video. Find LaNier on TikTok and Instagram @MrShannonLanier.