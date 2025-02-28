The Davidson’s Happy Hour Bar Menu

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

Back in November, The Davidson introduced a new happy hour bar menu, a welcome addition to downtown’s landscape of post-lunch/pre-dinner dining options. It’s full of modern takes on some classic French, Italian, and American dishes, serving as a condensed version of the restaurant’s full dinner offerings. The goal seems to be to hit the menu’s highlights at a slightly lower price point for the cost-conscious diner.

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

For starters, the mushroom bisque is an homage to the popular soup from the old Palomino, which closed its Fountain Square location back in 2018. With torn bread croutons, crème fraîche, and sherry, it’s a creamy reminder of the gone-but-not-forgotten restaurant. For something a little lighter, go with the yellowfin tuna crudo (served with citrus vinaigrette, cucumber, Calabrian chile, sesame, and capers). The vinaigrette offers a vibrant, zesty contrast to the mushroom bisque’s earthy taste. There are also several entrées available to help you soak up all of that happy hour booze. Try the pesto creste di gallo (almond basil pesto, Parmigiano-Reggiano, and fresh herbs). Have the waiter pile the parm high on top of the pesto-coated pasta and watch your fellow diners turn green with envy.

Photograph by Hailey Bollinger

Remember: This menu is available only at the restaurant’s bar, so it’s not necessarily conducive to conversation with large groups of people, but it’s perfect for a quick bite with a couple of friends or coworkers.

The Davidson, 501 Vine St., downtown, (513) 263-1060