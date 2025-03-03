Photograph courtesy Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa

Just a four-hour drive from Cincinnati, Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa is the perfect destination for a Tuscan getaway right here in Ohio! The 55-acre estate in the heart of Canton boasts an on-site spa, fine dining restaurants, and of course, exceptional wine. The AAA Four Diamond resort has blossomed into a luxury Italian-style retreat that has attracted more than 3 million visitors from all 50 states and six countries since its inception 15 years ago, solidifying its reputation as a European escape in the heart of the Midwest. Never been? It’s time to take a road trip. Here’s a selection of things to do on the property:

Book a massage at the on-site day spa

Walk over to the 5,000-square-foot spa for some me-time or bond with your significant other with one of the couples’ packages. Whether you’re looking for a manicure or want to ease muscle tension with a massage, there are dozens of options to choose from.

Eat and drink Italian cuisine

There are five on-site restaurants and bars where you can indulge in a variety of Italian favorites. The rustic, upscale Bistro serves antipasti, pasta, and pizza along with Sunday brunch. The Crush House wine bar offers casual fare that you can carry out to your room, while The Piazza is a casual outdoor dining spot where you can enjoy a cocktail and small bites—an absolute dream during warmer months.

Find a gift at the Marketplace

From jewelry and home decor to wine and spirits, the on-site gift shop is the perfect place to shop for souvenirs.

Take a yoga class

Stop by Wellness Tuesdays every week throughout the summer to experience Yoga, Pilates, or a Sound Bath class in the covered Pavilion led by instructors of Yoga Strong.

Host your special event

In the last 15 years, Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa has hosted more than 1,500 weddings, been the site for countless marriage proposals, and orchestrated many more private events. Feel like pretending you’ve got your own Tuscan villa? The property is a picturesque backdrop for your big day.

Spend a day, a night, or a weekend at Gervasi Vineyard Resort & Spa for a Tuscany-like experience within driving distance.