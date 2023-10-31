Rumpke Customers Can Soon Recycle More Items at the Curb

There’s a bit of good news if you’re a Rumpke customer yearning for an easier way to recycle more plastic and foam that you accumulate at home or at work. Come November, Rumpke Waste & Recycling joins the Hefty ReNew Program and will begin collecting a slew of hard-to-recycle items they haven’t accepted before, such as plastic silverware, snack bags, red Solo cups, and foam food containers. The process, though, is different than the way residents and businesses currently prepare their recyclables for Rumpke pickup.

Here’s out it works. First, get yourself an official orange ReNew trash bag by requesting a starter kit by mail or purchasing the bags at your local Kroger store or at Kroger.com. The bags cost about $10 for 20 bags, according to Rumpke.

Once you have the special orange bags, fill them with any assortment of the program’s accepted items, which must be clean, dry, and free of any foil lining. When a bag is full, tie it up and toss it into your normal recycling can or take it to a public recycling drop box for collection. All other items accepted for recycling by Rumpke should continue to be placed loose in the recycling can as before.

The contents of the bags will be sent to other facilities where they can be turned into new and useful products, such as plastic building materials. So far, the Hefty Renew Program has diverted 2,500 tons of waste from landfills in Georgia, Idaho, Nebraska, and Tennessee.

The program will be available to homes and businesses in Ohio’s Butler, Clermont, Hamilton, and Warren counties; Kentucky’s Boone, Kenton, and Campbell counties; and Dearborn County in Indiana.

“Rumpke continues to invest heavily in our recycling programs to ensure our customers have access to the best available technologies and can recycle the most amount of material possible,” Rumpke’s Director of Recycling Jeff Snyder says in a press release.