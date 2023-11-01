Photograph courtesy Adobe Stock

Have you ever noticed after a walk or moderate exercises that you’re in a fresh head space? The phrase “runner’s high” is used for good reason. Research shows that exercise improves overall mood and mental state by increasing dopamine—the feel-good hormone. This feeling is temporary, but when someone is in the exercise groove the consistency can help maintain positive mental health.

Improvements in anxiety and depression

Not only does exercise prevent serious health conditions such as high blood pressure, inflammation, heart disease, and diabetes, there’s also evidence that exercising three days per week can improve depression and anxiety and increase self-esteem. The science behind exercise involves a blunting response to physical and emotional stress. Studies suggest that exercise has such a profound effect on one’s mental health that it’s comparable to conventional treatment approaches such as therapy and medications. It’s important to note that everyone reacts differently to exercise and training modalities, but because of the promising results it’s something everyone is encouraged to try. The best results are achieved by sustaining physical activity over time.

Delay neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s

Regular exercise induces growth of new blood vessels to nourish the brain and triggers the growth of new brain cells to improve cognitive performance and prevent cognitive decline. Regular exercise improves working memory and focus, better task switching ability, and elevated mood. There’s evidence to suggest that exercise may help delay the onset of neurodegenerative processes and improve quality of life and outcomes in diseases including late-life depression, Alzheimer’s, and Parkinson’s disease. “As a psychiatrist and a promoter of mental wellness, I am often looking for new treatments to help my patients,” says Christine Collins, psychiatrist at Lindner Center of HOPE. “It’s not uncommon for patients to have an inadequate response to conventional treatments due to unwanted side effects, limited benefit from medications, and not having the time or resources [for] regular psychotherapy. [It’s important that] those of us providing mental health care are aware of the benefits of physical activity to help promote mental wellness.” In some cases Collins says it serves as a low-cost treatment or adjacent treatment for mental illnesses.

Get screened and seek professional help

While exercise is a crucial part of anyone’s lifestyle, it’s important to seek professional help for any mental health concerns. If you or a loved one is struggling, contact Lindner Center of HOPE and visit the Lindner Center of HOPE website to learn more about treatment.