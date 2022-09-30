Personal Details Fill a Pinecroft Wedding

Photograph by Hamoon Photography

Riley Scott and Adam Girmann originally met through a dating app, had one date, then promptly began seeing other people and lost touch. After Adam saw a photo Riley posted from a volunteer trip to Haiti—coincidentally, the two were there at the same time with different groups—he asked Riley out for coffee.

Before they began dating, Adam read Riley’s favorite book, Daughter of Smoke and Bone, to impress her. Inspired by the book’s opening line, “An angel and a devil fell in love—it did not end well,” Adam had Riley’s engagement ring inscribed with a slight modification: “It did end well.” (The same phrase is engraved in Adam’s wedding band.) Adam’s peacock-feather bow tie and the barely-there feathers on Riley’s gown also paid homage to the novel that brought them together.

Photograph by Hamoon Photography

Almost every detail of the April 16, 2022, celebration—from the signature drinks she imagined their pets would order to the wedding party’s custom “Pinecroft Social Club” sweatshirts—was designed or DIY’d by the bride. Look closely, and you’ll see certain motifs throughout, like the couple’s tattoos, or the paintbrush and reflex hammer hidden in their initial crest. “Truly, it was like an art project for me,” Riley says. “And it made the whole day feel like us.”

Photograph by Hamoon Photography

One other special detail: the officiant, Tim McEntee, and his wife are Riley’s parents’ best friends. “They’ve played a huge role in my life,” Riley says. “Not only did they make us a quilt to use as our guestbook, he gave us the most beautiful ceremony that blended traditional and modern.”

