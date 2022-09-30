Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: September 30–October 2

Tour a historic warship at Public Landing, watch cult cinema classics at The Esquire, celebrate Our Harvest’s 10th anniversary at a music fest, cheer for FC Cincinnati, sing along to Hamilton at the Aronoff, and attend a rare toy show this weekend.

Photograph courtesy Cincinnati Parks

Tour a WWII-Era Ship

The LST 325, a 328-foot operational ship dating back to World War II, is docked at Public Landing in Sawyer Point this weekend from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tour the historic vessel with the family, plus WWII and Korean War vets, first responders, and active duty military in uniform receive free entry.

Sept 30–Oct 3, 9 am–5 pm, Public Landing, downtown

Last Weekend to See Hamilton

Don’t throw away your shot to see one of the most popular new musicals on the Aronoff Stage. Keep an eye on tickets and times here so you can be in the room where it happens.

Sept 30–Oct 2, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

1st Annual Cincinnati Psychotronic Film Festival

Torn Light Records and the Esquire Theatre have teamed up to bring cult cinema classics to the silver screen, including Beyond Dream’s Door, Night of the Demon, Disco Godfather, Polyester, and Starcrash. Read more about how the offbeat film fest came to life in our story here.

Sept 30–Oct 2, Esquire Theatre, 320 Ludlow Ave., Clifton

Our Harvest 10th Anniversary Celebration and Music Festival

Enjoy fresh farm bites, drinks, farm tours, live music from Joe’s Truck Stop and Toon Town, and more at this celebration of Bahr Farm and Our Harvest co-op.

Oct 1, 5–8 pm, Bahr Farm/Our Harvest, 969 W. North Bend Rd., College Hill

FC Cincinnati vs. Chicago Fire

The Orange and Blue have kept their playoff hopes alive, and they face a challenged Chicago offense in their second-to-last regular season match. Our columnist Grant Freking breaks down what you can expect Saturday.

Oct 1, 7:30, TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End

Cincinnati Toy and Collectible Show

The East Coast’s largest gathering of toy and vintage collectors returns to Sharonville Sunday. See huge collections of new and retro toys, games, and collectibles, and don’t miss your chance to win hourly door prizes. Kids 10 and under get in free.

Oct 2, 9 am–3 pm, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville