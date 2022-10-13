Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: October 13–16

See dazzling light shows and art installations all over Cincinnati and Covington, support local veterans by playing a round of golf, see a brand new fusion of orchestral music and film, and root for the Orange and Blue this weekend.

Image provided by BLINK Cincinnati

BLINK 2022

After three years off, the spectacular art and light show takes over downtown Cincinnati, Over-the-Rhine, The Banks, Findlay Market, and Covington once again. It all kicks off with a parade Thursday at 7:30 p.m. on Fifth Street, and the four-day festival features the work of dozens of local and international artists and projectionists in all corners of the city center. Here’s everything you need to know before you head for the lights.

More highlights at BLINK 2022:

Oct 13–16, 7–11 pm, Over-the-Rhine, downtown, and Covington

Ghost Hunt Weekend at Bobby Mackey’s

The Tennesee Wraith Chasers from Travel Channel’s Haunted Towns descend on the “Most Haunted Nightclub in America” to investigate paranormal activity. Meet the team and observe as they hope to detect unresting spirits inside Bobby Mackey’s “Portal to Hell.”

Oct 13, 8 pm Bobby Mackey’s Music World, 44 Licking Pike, Wilder

Cincinnati Symphony and FotoFocus Present “Sun Dogs”

The CSO has partnered with FotoFocus (and taken some cues from BLINK) for a program pairing modern filmmakers and composers with a live orchestra. Read more about the radical, avant-garde new show here.

Oct 14–16, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

FC Cincinnati’s First MLS Playoff Match

For the first time in club history, FC Cincinnati is heading to the MLS playoffs, facing the New York Red Bulls at noon Saturday. Cheer on the Orange and Blue at one of FCC’s pub partners, or catch the game live on Star64. TQL Stadium is also hosting a watch party (which is currently sold out, but you can keep tabs on ticket availability here) offering half-priced food and beverages, photo booths, and giveaways. All ticket proceeds go to the FC Cincinnati Foundation.

Oct 15, noon, Red Bull Arena, Harrison, New Jersey

1st Annual Pride–Northern Row Golf Outing

FC Cincinnati soccer supporters, beer lovers, and golf enthusiasts come together in Batavia this Saturday to support the Honor Flight Tri-State. Join the fun and help our veterans by signing up here.

Oct 15, noon, Elk’s Run Golf Course, 2000 Elklick Rd., Batavia

Bonus Weeknight Event: Cincinnati Magazine’s Great Cincinnati Bake-Off

Professionals and amateurs will compete in Cincinnati Magazine‘s first ever Bake-Off, with four categories including bread, cookies and brownies, pie, and cake decorated in the spirit of Cincinnati Fun. Our panel of expert judges will select the tastiest entries to receive the “Golden Rolling Pin” in each bracket. Winners will be recognized at an October 20 celebration of culinary talent, where guests will be able to sample treats from the city’s beloved local bakeries.

Oct 20, 6–9 pm, Midwest Culinary Institute, 3520 Central Pkwy., Clifton