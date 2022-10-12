New Artists Are Reinventing the BLINK Tradition

BLINK has become known for pushing artistic boundaries while transforming the Cincinnati cityscape. The lineup for BLINK’s third iteration is filled with local and international creators who appear poised to reflect the new interpretations of human expression and experimental art.

In all, BLINK 2022 boasts 17 international artists and 36 artists from the Cincinnati area. Each is sure to astound festivalgoers with projections, murals, and sculptures invading city streets October 13–16. Find your own favorite, and spread the word.

German graffiti artist CASE Maclaim combines a life-like photorealist style with surrealist elements to reflect a uniquely urban expression of the world. His large spray-painted works feature strikingly perfect abstractions of the human form to examine complex narratives about humanity. Find his work at 124 Findlay St.

Similarly rooted in street art, Spanish artists Juan Antonio and Álvaro combine urban and classical art styles as the duo PichiAvo. The pair’s monumental murals have garnered international attention, with each installation demonstrating versatile techniques extending out from the studio and into the street. Find their work at 219 Findlay St.

Image provided by BLINK Cincinnati

Several featured artists find inspiration in history and tradition, including Diogo Machado, a Portuguese visual artist who plays with traditional ceramic azulejo tile art to combine decorative heritage elements with an exuberant modern style. Find his work at 1714 Race St.

Through images of the African diaspora, London-based Vince Fraser establishes a reverential portfolio for the Black experience. He builds on his history as digital illustrator to create visual art rooted in film and motion. Find his work at Eighth and Walnut Streets.

British artist Shantell Martin stretches beyond the limitations of storytelling and technology to define her path. Her work explores the impact of choreography, fashion design, and philosophy on the benefits of creativity for personal growth. Find her work at 18 W. Elder St.

Choreography is highlighted specifically in work by Wendy Yu, an Australian who creates interactive, immefsive public experiences aimed at expanding dance’s diverse and complex history for a wider audience. By moving dance out of its traditional settings and into an open space, her work generates new experiences of movement. Find her work at Fourth and Walnut Streets.

Loop similarly builds its own space with audio-visual experiential creations. Often futuristic, intense, and challenging, the architectural work of Harriet Lumby and Alan Hayes creates engulfing physical journeys that explore immaterial ideas. Find their work at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center.

Image provided by BLINK Cincinnati

Cincinnati creatives will also be featured on BLlNK’s city stage, primed and ready to initiate conversation. Illustrator Jason Snell combines a wide variety of skills to create unique artistic experiences focused on creative problem solving and storytelling. Mixed media artist Michael Coppage roots his work in ongoing social commentary through vibrant portraits and images capturing reality while seeking to create communal change and conversation. Find their work at 1941 Race St. (Snell) and the Aronoff Center (Coppage).