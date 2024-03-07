Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 7-10

Despite a poor weather forecast, there’s plenty going on around the city. Here are five of our favorite things to do this weekend.

Cincinnati International Wine Festival

Back for the 33rd year, get wine drunk for a cause at the Duke Energy Convention Center this weekend. Ticket options include a five-course meal, a series of Grand Tastings, a three-course luncheon, and the opportunity to bid on wines at an auction.

Prices vary, Thursday-Saturday, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

FC Cincinnati vs Monterrey

If you haven’t heard, FCC made a killer trade this week, acquiring one of the best fullbacks in the MLS for a shockingly low contract. He’s just in time, as old friend Brandon Vazquez and Liga MX leaders Monterrey will present a huge challenge Thursday at TQL. Can FCC advance to the next round in the CONCACAF Champions League? We’ll find out tonight.

7 p.m.., Thursday, 1501 Central Parkway, West End

Homesteading 101: Backyard Poultry

This class will have you exploring the “how’s, why’s, and benefits of starting your own flock” to get your very own farm-fresh eggs. By the end, you’ll be yelling ‘look at all those chickens!’

11 a.m., Saturday, Winton Woods, 10245 Winton Rd., Greenhills

Founder’s Day Weekend at Pyramid Hill

Hamilton’s favorite art park slash museum has free admission this weekend to celebrate their Founder’s Day. If you’ve never been, it’s exactly what it sounds like: a nature park 300 acres wide full of outdoor art, and a museum full of ancient sculptures. Hamilton might be a little far from the city, but this park is worth the trip.

Saturday-Sunday, Pyramid Hill Park, 1763 Hamilton Cleves Rd., Hamilton

CSO: Copland’s Appalachian Spring

CSO crowd favorite pianist Conrad Tao returns to join the CSO for a performance of the suite from Appalachian Spring, Mozart’s Piano Concerto No. 24 in C Minor, and Schumann’s Symphony No. 1, Spring.

7:30 p.m.., Friday-Sunday, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine