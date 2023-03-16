Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 16–19

See a production on the new Playhouse in the Park stage, laugh along at a Broadway show, watch a ceramic artist at work, take the kids to an animated international film, find what you need for your next home project, ride unicorns, and shop handmade wares from local artisans and crafters at these weekend events.

By the way—if you’re looking for St. Patrick’s Day weekend things to do, check out our list of holiday events happening around town.

A Chorus Line

The Tony Award-winning 1975 musical opens on Playhouse in the Park’s new stage this weekend. The production, which examines the challenges of putting on a Broadway show, features Cincinnati native Drew Lachey as Zach, the company’s choreographer and director.

March 16 – April 15, Playhouse in the Park, 962 Mt. Adams Cir., Mt. Adams

Tootsie at the Aronoff

This weekend at Procter & Gamble Hall, Broadway in Cincinnati closes out their production of the musical comedy based on the Oscar-nominated 1982 film.

March 16–19, Aronoff Center for the Arts, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Photograph by Sam Rosenstiel

Roberto Lugo: Hi-Def Archives at the CAM

Ceramic artist Roberto Lugo, known for his multicultural mashups, will be creating new works inside the Cincinnati Art Museum as he displays his signature pieces alongside the museum’s collection of 19th century Rookwood Pottery. See the artist at work and view the finished masterpieces in the Vance Waddell and Mayerson Galleries.

Artist in residency March 17–24; exhibition runs March 17 – Sept 24, Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Greater Cincinnati Home Expo

See what’s trending in home renovation and find the tools and expertise you need for your next project at this three-day expo. You’ll get a chance to talk to experts in kitchen and bath remodeling, roofing, flooring, home security, water conditioning, insulation, windows, landscaping, and more.

March 17–19, Sharonville Convention Center, 11355 Chester Rd., Sharonville

Around the World Animated Film Festival

Each Saturday this spring, community arts org Artsville screens an international animated film for free. This weekend, they’re showing Tales of the Night, a 2011 French compilation of six unique stories. See the rest of the spring lineup of films and more events here.

March 18, 10 am–12:30 pm, Artsville, 5021 Whetsel Ave., Madisonville

Unicorn World

Life-sized animatronic unicorns, princesses, and a magical forest are coming to the Duke Energy Convention Center for two days of family fun, unicorn-y activities, and rides. Saddle up!

March 18 & 19, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Unicorn World (@unicornworldevent)

Avant-Garde Art & Craft Show

You can shop more than 100 vendors, artisans, and crafters on Sunday at this festival of handmade goods. A portion of proceeds from the event will be donated to Sweet Cheeks Diaper Bank, which provides diapers to families in need in our area.

March 19, 10 am – 4 pm, R.S.V.P Event Center, 453 Wards Corner Rd., Loveland