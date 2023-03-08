10 Ways to Go Green on St. Patrick’s Day in the Queen City

Looking for the perfect place to spend St. Paddy’s Day in the Queen City? Well, you’re in luck. We’ve rounded up 10 places to spend the holiday this year.

Get Lucky Charcuterie and Paint Experience at Grainworks Brewing Company

No better way to spend an evening other than with assorted cheeses and wine. Grainworks Brewing is putting on their second annual Get Lucky event where you can learn to craft the perfect charcuterie board ingredients and customize your own board.

March 8, 6-8:30 pm, 7790 Service Center Dr., West Chester Twp.

St. Patrick’s Day Parade at The Banks

Kick off St Paddy’s Day with the 55th annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade on The Banks. The parade starts on at the corner of Paul Brown Stadium and makes it way around the Queen City to Freedom Way. The afternoon is full of festivities, fun floats, and more.

March 11, Parade begins at noon, Mehring Way & Central Ave., Cincinnati

Time to Paddy 5K/10K/Half Marathon at Winton Woods

If you’re looking for a good way to spend the day ringing in the lucky holiday, then it’s time to paddy. The annual St. Patrick-themed run is hosted each year at Winton Woods Park and offers three different distance runs. The day is packed full of races, swag bags, kid’s dash, and great post-race food that you do not want to miss out on.

March 12, begins at 7:30 am, 10245 Winton Rd., Winton Woods

St. Patrick’s Day Party at Fountain Square

Three days jam-packed full of festivities will occur on Fountain Square on Thursday and Saturday, and you don’t want to miss out. Live music, green tie-dying, draft beer pouring, and Irish margaritas – what more could you ask for?

March 16 & 18 5–8 pm, March 17 11 am – 8 pm, 520 Vine St., downtown

Treat yourself to “Green Way” at Skyline Chili

Enjoy an elevated and festive version of your favorite Cincinnati staple on St. Patrick’s Day this year with green noodles.

March 17, participating Skyline Chili locations

Luck of the Levee at Newport on the Levee

The Levee is hosting a full day full of shamrockin’ events for the holiday including Irish dancing, face painting, live music, and Irish themed cocktails, beer, and more. There is something here for the whole family to enjoy.

March 17 3–7 pm, 1 Levee Way, Newport

St. Patrick’s Day Green Beer Painting Party at Art Central Foundation

If you’re looking for fun and creative way to spend your St. Patrick’s Day, the Green Beer Painting Party fits the bill. Make your own End of the Rainbow painting and bring your own beer (or other beverage) which can be turned green upon arrival to get into the holiday spirit.

March 17, 5:30 – 8:30 pm, 4 N. Main St., Middletown

St. Patrick’s Day Cyclones Game at Heritage Bank Center

Watch the Cyclones take on the Heartlanders at Heritage Bank Center this St. Paddy’s Day, and enjoy green beer, Skyline Chili, and St. Patrick’s Day jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game!

March 17, doors open at 6:30 pm, 100 Broadway, downtown

St. Patrick’s Day Bar Crawl on The Banks

Nothing says St. Patrick’s Day weekend like a bar crawl, and Bar Crawl Live is bringing just that. A fun-filled night to celebrate the holiday at all of the best bars on the banks including AC Upper Deck, Fishbowl Nightclub, Tin Roof Nightclub, and more.

March 18, 1–9 pm, multiple locations at The Banks, downtown

St Patrick’s Day Drag Brunch at Taft Brewporium

Taft’s Brewporium is hosting the perfect brunch to end the holiday weekend with dancing, lip synching, games and even more festivities served alongside a brunch buffet and beer. Don’t forget your St. Patrick’s Day attire!

March 19, noon – 3 pm, Taft’s Brewporium, 4831 Spring Grove Ave., Winton Place