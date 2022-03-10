Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: March 10–13

Enjoy live tunes at the American Sign Museum, see an acclaimed violin concerto and the triumphant return of the May Festival Chorus to Music Hall, catch John Mulaney’s stand-up, see Henry Rollins in concert, run for a worthy cause, and try the best of Cincinnati’s restaurants at a bonus weeknight celebration you won’t want to miss.

St. Patrick’s Day celebrations also begin this weekend, so check out our roundup of Irish-themed events here.

Signs & Songs at the American Sign Museum

Bask in the glow of vintage neon signs and dance to jazz from the era at the American Sign Museum, which hosts Cincinnati Magazine Musical Brunch alum Matt Tolentino and his swing band.

March 10, doors open 6 pm, music 7–9 pm, American Sign Museum, 1330 Monmouth St., Camp Washington

Mozart & Mazzoli

The Cincinnati Symphony Orchestra hosts violinist Jennifer Koh in this co-commission by “Brooklyn’s post-millennial Mozart” Missy Mazzoli, and the May Festival Chorus makes its return to Music Hall. Get there an hour early for a pre-concert talk with conductors, composers, and guest artists. The performance will also be streamed on CSO’s website, Facebook, and YouTube March 12 at 7:30.

March 11 & 12, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

John Mulaney at Heritage Bank Center

The Emmy Award–winning comedian and actor brings his stand-up act to Cincinnati for a stop on his nationwide “From Scratch” tour.

March 13, doors open 5:30 pm, show starts 7 pm, Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway St., downtown

Henry Rollins at Bogart’s

The Black Flag vocalist, actor, columnist, and KCRW radio personality makes a stop on his “Good to See You” tour at Bogart’s.

March 13, 6:30 pm, Bogart’s, 2621 Short Vine St., Corryville

Heart Mini-Marathon and Walk

Join the fight to stop heart disease and stroke at this downtown mini marathon. Find out how to register for the race and donate to the American Heart Association here.

March 13, start at Fifth St. and Lawrence St., downtown

Bonus weeknight event: Best Restaurants

Cincinnati Magazine celebrates the restaurants that have stood the test of time, reinvented themselves, and keep delighting our city’s diners through our Best Restaurants issue. This Wednesday, we’re bringing you samples and small plates of the delicious dishes from some of the best eateries in Cincinnati. Come mingle with your fellow foodies and sample delicious dishes from the best local restaurants all under one roof. Tickets are going fast, so reserve your spot here.

Wednesday, March 16, 6 pm, Delta Hotels by Marriott, 11320 Chester Rd., Sharonville