Go Green at These St. Patrick’s Day Weekend Events

Cincinnati celebrates St. Patrick’s Day early in 2022 with the 54th annual parade this Saturday and parties across the city. Check out our guide of events leading up to the holiday and some March 17 happenings to get into the Irish spirit (and we don’t just mean green beer). Sláinte!

Photograph by svetlanais via Adobe Stock

Emerald Miles 5K Run Walk

This green-themed 5K starts at Newport on the Levee, crosses the Ohio River, snakes through Sawyer Point, and heads back to Kentucky over the Purple People Bridge. Proceeds from this run/walk benefit Epilepsy Alliance Ohio.

March 12, 9 am, starts and ends at Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport

St. Patrick’s Day Parade Party at Fountain Square

Dance on the square with green beer, authentic Irish fare, and musical performances from Celtic rock bands Dulahan, Lost Celts, Bloody Tinth, and The Drowsy Lads.

March 12, 10 am–6 pm, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Brunch and Parade Watch Party at Moerlein Lager House

Enjoy the views of the St. Patrick’s Day Parade from Moerlein Lager House, which will host a brunch of shepherd’s pie, corned beef hash, Irish coffee, Irish mimosas, and more.

March 12, 10 am, Moerlein Lager House, 115 Joe Nuxhall Way, downtown

Green Kegs and Hammered

Keystone Bar and Grill goes green with mimosa pitchers from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. plus brunch favorites like their Hangover Burrito, chicken and waffle, and Morning Mac.

March 12, 10 am–midnight, Keystone Bar & Grill, 313 Greenup St., Covington

The 54th Annual Cincinnati St. Patrick’s Parade

The Irish of Cincinnati don their Kelly green to march along The Banks this Saturday. The parade starts at the corner of Mehring Way and Central Parkway near Paul Brown Stadium, snakes up Joe Nuxhall Way, and ends at Freedom Way and Rosa Parks Street, next to bars and restaurants with food and drink specials.

March 12, starts at noon, Mehring Way & Central Pkwy., downtown

Parade Day at Cincinnati’s Irish Heritage Center

After the parade, visit the Irish Heritage Center to learn about Cincinnati’s green roots, sip on a beer or Irish whiskey, and enjoy live performances from Scrimshaw, the Friendly Sons of St. Patrick, the McGing Irish Dancers, and others.

March 12, 1–9 pm, Irish Heritage Center, 3905 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

Photograph courtesy Tavern Restaurant Group

Parade Day at Nicholson’s

Cincinnati’s original gastropub is going green for the St. Patrick’s Parade with special menu fixtures like Reuben spring rolls, corned beef and cabbage, steak and ale pie, Irish draughts, green beer, and more. Check out live performances by Dirty Mike & the Six Speeds and Lost Celts, and enjoy spirited bagpiping and Celtic dancing.

March 12, 11 am – 11 pm, Nicholson’s Pub, 625 Walnut St., downtown

Luck of the Levee

Party at the Levee and see traditional Irish performers from the Erickson Academy of Irish Dance and the FinTan Band inside the Gallery. Plus, enjoy stilt walkers, free face painting, and food and drink specials at Levee restaurants and bars.

March 12, noon–6 pm, Newport on the Levee, 1 Levee Way, Newport

St. Patty’s Pub Crawl at The Banks

Dust off your leprechaun outfit (or at least wear green to avoid a pinch) at this Saturday bar crawl. Stop by participating bars including Kitty’s, Tin Roof, Fishbowl, Galla Park, AC Upper Deck, and Jefferson Social for food and drink specials.

March 12, 1–9 pm, multiple locations at The Banks, downtown

St. Patrick’s Day Afternoon at Humble Monk

Grab a brew and see the Emerald Creek Trio, McGing Irish Dancers, and Irish Piper & Dancers perform at this afternoon celebration in Northside.

March 12, 3:30–7 pm, Humble Monk Brewing Co., 1641 Blue Rock St., Northside

St. Patrick’s Day at Molly Malone’s

Get St. Patrick’s Day started bright and early with Kegs and Eggs at Molly Malone’s. The pub will be serving Irish food and drinks (including green beer) all day. Enjoy live Irish-themed performances on two stages, dancers, and bag pipers. The first 100 guests will receive a souvenir T-shirt.

March 17, 7 am – 2:30 am, Molly Malone’s, 112 E. Fourth St., Covington

St. Patrick’s Day at The Pub

You can find St. Patrick’s Day cheer in Rookwood Commons and Crestview Hills as The Pub rolls out a menu of Irish specialities like corned beef and cabbage, Guinness stew, Reuben sandwiches, a Lucky Green cocktail, and more. FinTan, DJ Toad, and The Collective provide entertainment at The Pub in Rookwood; Ghostman, Kyle Knapp, and DJ Enrique hold it down at The Pub’s Crestview Hills location. Expect to see bagpiping and Celtic dancing throughout the day at both locations.

March 17, 9 am – 10 pm, 2692 Edmondson Rd., Norwood and 2853 Dixie Hwy., Crestview Hills

St. Patrick’s Day at Nicholson’s

The downtown gastropub celebrates St. Patrick’s Day with Reuben spring rolls, corned beef and cabbage, steak and ale pie, Irish draughts, green beer, and more. Don’t miss DJ Johnny B’s afternoon set, and enjoy bagpiping and Celtic dancing throughout the day.

March 17, 11 am – 11 pm, Nicholson’s Pub, 625 Walnut St., downtown

St. Patrick’s Day at the Irish Heritage Center

Enjoy more festivities at the Irish Heritage Center on St. Patrick’s Day with Irish food, the perfect pour of Guinness, historic talks, live music and dance performances, and an appearance by St. Patrick himself.

March 17, 2–10 pm, Irish Heritage Center, 3905 Eastern Ave., Columbia-Tusculum

St. Patty’s Day Pub Crawl at The Banks

Didn’t party enough over the weekend? The pub crawl returns on St. Patrick’s Day for more Irish-themed revelry. Participating bars again include Kitty’s, Tin Roof, Fishbowl, Galla Park, AC Upper Deck, and Jefferson Social.

March 17, 5–11 pm, multiple locations at The Banks, downtown

St. Patrick’s Day Mixology Class at Taft’s

Tickets are limited for the return of this mixology class, where you’ll learn how to make three delicious cocktails and receive recipe cards to recreate the drinks at home.

March 17, 6–7:30 pm, Taft’s Ale House, 1429 Race St., Over-the-Rhine

St. Patrick’s Day Feast at Turner Farm

Learn to cook a traditional shepherd’s pie using farm-fresh ingredients at Turner Farm’s kitchen, then sit down for an Irish feast with your pie and other traditional fare, wine, and Guinness.

March 17, 6:30–9 pm, Turner Farm, 7400 Given Rd., Indian Hill