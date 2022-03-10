Cincinnati’s New Classic Restaurants

We can’t look back at our city’s best restaurants without taking a quick look forward to explore some of the restaurants we think might make the classics cut in the future.

Photograph by Chris Von Holle

PearlStar

A recent addition to the OTR dining scene (it just opened in November), this oyster bar—from Nashville restauranteur Terry Raley—serves up farm-fresh fare that will make you feel like you’re in Nantucket.

1220 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 381-0427

Photograph by Chris von Holle

Pampas

Pampas’s rustic cooking focuses on parrillada, the Argentine method of cooking over an open flame, which lies at the heart of its menu. The penetrating smokiness of the technique works quite nicely when matched by equally intense flavors.

2036 Madison Rd., O’Bryonville, (513) 321-0863

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Sacred Beast

With a firm grasp on classical techniques from their time at Maisonette, Jeremy Lieb and his wife, Bridget, offer elegant twists on shareable small plates and eclectic entrées at this upscale diner.

1437 Vine St., Over-The-Rhine, (513) 213-2864

Photograph by Jeremy Kramer

Pepp & Dolores

Named after owners Joe and John Lanni’s immigrant grandparents, this Italian restaurant offers surprises within the familiar and the comforting. With a menu full of crowd-pleasing fare, every dish feels balanced and modulated and gradually perfected.

1501 Vine St., Over-the-Rhine, (513) 419-1820