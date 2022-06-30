Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: June 30–July 4

Skate across Court Street Plaza, rock out in Hoffner Park, see dramatic colors at the Krohn Conservatory, find beautiful antiques at a giant monthly market, and party at The Littlefield’s birthday bash this weekend.

If you’re looking for fireworks, parades, and other traditional July 4th celebrations, click here.

Roller Skate on Court Street Plaza

The Frisch’s Roller Rink returns for more skating fun this holiday weekend. Outdoor roller skates are available to rent for $5 (or you can bring your own), and admission is $2. No reservations required, and the rink accepts cashless payments only.

July 1, 4 pm–8 pm; July 2, noon–8 pm; July 3, noon–8 pm; July 4, noon–6 pm, Court Street Plaza, downtown

Cincinnati Ice Cream Walk

This sweet run/walk is fun for all ages, featuring an after party with family-friendly fun like face painting, line dancing lessons, games, and more at Sawyer Point. Find more details and register here.

July 2, 8 am, Sawyer Point, 705 E. Pete Rose Way, downtown

Northside Rock & Roll Carnival

Local and national acts descend on Hoffner Park for three days of peace, love, food trucks, and rock. Head there this weekend to see Multimagic, The Harlequins, Sage the Renegade, and many others, then see Northside’s famously quirky Fourth of July parade conclude at the rock fest Monday.

July 2–4, Hoffner Park, 4101 Hamilton Ave., Northside

The Science of Color featuring PRISMATICA at Krohn Conservatory

The new summer show at the Krohn features PRISMATICA art installation’s giant, pivoting prisms that create a colorful and interactive kaleidoscope inside the conservatory.

July 2–October 16, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

Tri-State Antique Market

Indiana’s largest monthly antiques market returns for July with vintage treasures from more than 200 vendors, patriotic booth displays, and Americana galore. You’ll find rustic furniture, butter churns, quilts, costume jewelry, vinyl LPs, art, pop culture memorabilia, and much more.

July 3, 7 am–3 pm, 351 Eads Pkwy., Lawrenceburg

The Littlefield Celebrates 8 Years

The wonderfully eclectic Northside watering hole hosts their eighth anniversary bash this holiday weekend. Chow down on the one-day-only, chef-crafted barbecue menu; try your luck in a raffle for a bottle of Henry McKenna 10-year, a barrel head, and a private “Whiskey Connoisseur” tour for four at Bardstown’s Heaven Hill distillery; sip on this month’s featured cocktail, the Liberty Bird benefiting Girls on the Run; and stick around for the hot dog eating contest featuring Northside community members and benefiting Visionaries + Voices.

July 4, 11 am, 3934 Spring Grove Dr., Northside