A New Mobile Roller Rink Opens Downtown This Weekend

The vibrant, lively atmosphere of a roller skating rink is quite similar to that of downtown Cincinnati – whether you’re an experienced regular or new to the scene, you’re constantly on the move, and there’s never a dull moment. Luckily, if you’re a fan of both, an opportunity to fasten your skates on the streets of the Queen City is coming this summer. 3CDC and Frisch’s have announced a three-year partnership to install a mobile roller rink in the heart of the city, set to open Memorial Day Weekend.

Photograph courtesy Pixel-Shot, stock.adobe.com

The Frisch’s Roller Rink will call the recently renovated Court Street Plaza its first home, and the mobile rink is set to travel around the city’s urban core. The new rink will consist of floor tiles and water barricades, complete with 10,000 square feet of floor space and 150 pairs of roller skates available to rent.

Frisch’s aims for the rink to stand as a testament to the Queen City’s strong community. This year, the native Cincinnati company looks to celebrate 75 years in business.

“Frisch’s has brought cheerful experiences to guests for 75 years and we will continue to do just that as we celebrate our 75th birthday,” Jordin Nabi, Frisch’s VP of Marketing, said in a news release. “We are excited to partner with 3CDC to bring back the magic of roller skating and say thank you to our loyal guests.”

While the activity of roller skating was first gaining its popularity in the 1930s-1950s, the first Frisch’s restaurant was opening its doors on Central Parkway, attracting Cincinnatians and newcomers alike. For the new rink’s implementation, Frisch’s is collaborating alongside 3CDC, the non-profit real estate company focusing on the Queen City’s urban core.

“It’s partnerships like these that make programming across the urban core possible,” Christy Samad, Senior Vice President of Event Management for 3CDC, said. “We’re grateful to Frisch’s for their support of the Roller Rink and are eager to bring this activity to the community.”

Roller skates will be available to rent for only $5, while the price of admission will be $2. Patrons are also invited to bring their own skates.

Head down to Court Street Plaza to experience the sights and sounds of the city while skating on Frisch’s Roller Rink, opening for the first time Friday, May 27 at 4 p.m. 3CDC and Frisch’s plan to host additional weekend events with the rink during the summer and fall, including possible collaborations with partners around the city—dates will be announced within the coming weeks. Opening weekend hours can be found on the Court Street Plaza Facebook Page. Below are special events happening this weekend: