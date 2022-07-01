In the summer, few things are better than dining al fresco. Whether you’re meeting friends for a cocktail or grabbing lunch after a day kayaking on the water, there’s a spot for everyone to try on the Great Miami Riverway. Take a mini road trip this summer to hit all the fun spots. Here are some of the most popular spots in each town along the river.

An Intimate Italian Spot



Looking for the perfect date night? Enjoy dinner at Tavolo Modern Italian in Sidney. Tavolo makes fresh pasta including fettuccine with shrimp and cavatappi, a mac and cheese with scallops. And don’t forget to pair a red wine with the main course. Tavolo has a lengthy list of vinos to choose from and servers that can help recommend a good choice.

A Family-Owned Pizza Joint



If you’re looking for a more casual night with the family, a pizza night at 3 Joe’s Pizzeria & Trattoria in Piqua fits the bill. Start off with shareables for the table such as Tuscan potato skins with provolone cheese and an order of breadsticks served with cheese sauce or marinara. For pizza, choose a signature margherita pie or build your own with toppings of your choice.

Dinner With a River View



Located right on the Great Miami River in Troy, Smith’s Boathouse is a scenic outdoor spot for dinner. Steakhouse classics and seafood options make Smith’s a perfect date destination, but it’s also kid friendly. Start with stuffed mushrooms or fried calamari and indulge with steak, salmon, or lobster for the main course.

World-Class Eats in a Bank Vault

Stop by Coldwater Cafe after a day exploring Tipp City. From lobster crab cakes and fried green tomatoes to the Coldwater burger and grilled salmon salad, there’s something for everyone on the menu. Gluten-free and vegan options are also available.

Perfect for Picnicking



If you’re looking for a spot to picnic, RiverScape Metropark in the heart of Montgomery County is the perfect place to bike, kayak, and picnic all in one spot. Skip the packed lunch and grab takeout at one of the local spots like Table 33 or Coco’s Bistro.

Buttercream on Everything, Please!

Ele Cake Co. in West Carrollton is known for sweet treats and incredible cakes, but they also have a bistro menu. Flatbreads, chips and guac, honey fried chicken tacos, veggie burgers, and more—stop by for lunch, a cocktail, or a glass of wine and leave with a chocolate treat for dessert.

Enjoy Pub Grub in a Historic Home



Live music, tasty cocktails, and a charming outdoor patio is why Middletown locals love The Swire Inn. With several beers on tap, enjoy the Swire Inn’s charm this summer.

Grab Some Burgers and Beers



Located in the heart of downtown Miamisburg, TJ Chumps is a family favorite with a large outdoor patio and bar. Enjoy a beer and stay for the apps and burgers.

Soak in the Rooftop Views



Fretboard Brewing & Public House in Hamilton is home to a killer rooftop bar. Take in the view while sipping on a flight of Fretboard brews and order a burger. Opt for a smorgasbord of appetizers to pair with a pint including spicy pimento dip, jalapeño poppers, loaded hash browns, and tomato basil pizza. Plus, most items on the menu are or can be made vegetarian.