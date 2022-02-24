Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: February 24–27

Boogie with Cincinnati Magazine at Musical Brunch, catch a fairy tale ballet, learn about newspapers’ role in 19th century violence, see a new twist on Hamlet, discover the world of NFTs, and find inspiration for your home and garden projects at these weekend events.

Cincinnati Ballet Presents Cinderella

Sergei Prokofiev’s music and the professional dancers at the Cincinnati Ballet bring this classic fairy tale to life at Music Hall during this final performance weekend.

Feb 24–28, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

“Who Controls the Narrative? Newspapers and Cincinnati’s Anti-Black Riots of 1829, 1836, and 1841”

This new exhibit at the Harriet Beecher Stowe House examines how 19th century newspapers grew during a printing revolution, encouraged and supported white mobs, and reported on anti-Black violence. The exhibit features timelines, maps of activity, and printing industry artifacts courtesy of the Cincinnati Print & Type Museum.

Opens Feb 24, Harriet Beecher Stowe House, 2950 Gilbert Ave., Walnut Hills

Cincinnati Shakespeare Company Presents Hamlet

Cincy Shakes veteran Sara Clark takes on the legendary title role in this new production of the Bard’s famous drama. Read our story about Clark, the challenges of the role, and what this performance means to her.

Feb 25–March 20, Cincinnati Shakespeare Company, 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

UNFIT: An Immersive NFT Gallery by NFTxCincinnati

Emerging digital art takes center stage at this exhibition at The Banks, featuring NFTs from artists around the world, panel discussions with industry experts, and an opportunity to learn about and explore this new form of digital art. Learn more about the event and artists here.

Feb 25 & 26, Sample Space, 140 Marian Spencer Way, downtown

Cincinnati Home + Garden Show

Looking for inspiration for your next home and garden project? Discover new trends, tools, resources, and expert advice from top designers and landscapers at the first weekend of this downtown expo.

Feb 26 & 27, March 3–6, Duke Energy Convention Center, 525 Elm St., downtown

Cincinnati Magazine’s Musical Brunch

Boogie with us this Sunday at our inaugural Musical Brunch at the Cincinnati Museum Center, featuring tunes by the Matt Tolentino Swing Band, a delicious brunch buffet with a made to order omelette station, a mimosa and Bellini bar, and an outrageous garnish-it-yourself Bloody Mary bar.

Feb 27, 11 am, Cincinnati Museum Center, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate