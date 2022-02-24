Regardless if this is your first or fifth child, each child experiences their own unique development and tracking this is critical. ABC Pediatric Therapy can help address concerns you have, offer medical intervention, and develop a treatment plan for your child’s success. From infant milestones, speech/language development, sensory skills, and feeding therapy to fine and gross motor skills and so much more—ABC can help!

Skills Often Build on Each Other

Developing skills at an early age impacts a child’s behavior, social skills, and play skills. The human body follows a step-by-step process, where one area often relies on another to achieve full function. If one area is lacking, this can set up deficits in another area.

Stay Tuned to Early Signs

If you notice your child is a picky eater or experiencing sensory challenges like texture and noise sensitivity, has speech difficulties, or suspect another developmental delay, use ABC’s free online screening tool. The screening tool is meant to evaluate basic measures and identify potential areas of improvement.

Early Intervention Is Key

Research shows that the earlier intervention happens, the more successful and effective the treatment can be. According to the CDC, early intervention is likely to be more effective when it is provided earlier in life rather than later. Services can alter a child’s development path. Additionally, in the first three years a baby’s brain is most adaptable, making infancy to age 3 a crucial time to ensure your child is on a path to success.

Intervention Looks Different for Every Child

ABC treats dozens of developmental delays. Gross and fine motor skills, sensory, and speech are among the most common milestones children can miss. But intervention will look different for every child and a medical professional can help decipher treatment options.

Find out if your child is on track by using a Free Online Screening Tool

It’s important to have a baseline of developmental milestones to keep track of as your child grows. The interactive screening tool asks questions about fine and gross motor skills, sensory, and speech.

