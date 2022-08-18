Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: August 18–21

See groovy free concerts, attend the Midwest Black Family Reunion, watch tennis greats face off at the Western & Southern, see a new comedy show, run for charity, and celebrate the culture of Ukraine at these weekend events.

Floyd & The Walkmen at Ault Park

This free summer concert series brings the groovy local band, self-described as “jazz performance… combined with party rock, funk, R&B, and a hillbilly,” to Ault Park Thursday night. Cincinnati Circus and Beech Acres will be on hand to provide interactive entertainment for the kids, and there will be plenty of local eats and beverages to enjoy.

Aug 18, 6–10 pm, Ault Park, 5090 Observatory Ave., Mt. Lookout

Photograph courtesy Midwest Black Family Reunion

34th Annual Midwest Black Family Reunion

This year’s theme for Cincinnati’s biggest celebration of the Black community is “Bold and Beautiful,” and this weekend will be packed with speakers, a historic tour of Black Cincinnati, a job fair, food, music, a parade, and more. Check out the full lineup of Midwest Black Family Reunion events here.

Aug 18–21, multiple locations downtown and in Over-the-Rhine

Western & Southern Open

The competition is heating up entering the WSO finals, so don’t miss men’s and women’s tennis greats compete in this annual tournament in Mason. There are plenty of fan encounters, too, like the Grand Courtyard and Tennis Talks with Blair Henley.

Aug 18–21, Lindner Family Tennis Center, 5460 Courseview Dr., Mason

Sunrise Coven at Know Theatre

A new comedy about healers, healing, and witchcraft in a tiny town continues its run at the Know Theatre this weekend.

Aug 18–28, Know Theatre, 1120 Jackson St., Over-the-Rhine

Whiskey City Summer Fest

This southern Indiana celebration of summer sun and music brings the soulful stylings of JJ Grey and Mofro to Whiskey City. Bring your lawn chairs for the free concert event that also features artists Pure Grain and Rosewood Revival, food trucks, a beer garden, and more.

Aug 20, 6 pm, Lawrenceburg Civic Park, 111 E. High St., Lawrenceburg

Dewey’s Pizza Run to Raise Dough 5K

This run benefits the Center for Autoimmune Liver Disease at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. Race through the streets of Oakley, starting and finishing at Dewey’s Pizza, and get a race shirt, swag bag, a hot slice of pizza and a cold brew at the finish line. Be sure to stick around for the afterparty. Find more races this season here.

Aug 21, 8:30 am, Dewey’s Pizza at Oakley Square, 3014 Madison Rd., Oakley

Ukrainian Summer Festival

Enjoy a slice of Ukrainian culture at this summer festival, filled with authentic Ukrainian dishes, live music, kids’ activities, crafts, raffles, and more. Funds raised at this event go toward medical equipment for overcrowded and unfunded hospitals in Kharkiv.

Aug 21, noon–7 pm, Kolping Society, 10235 W. Mill Rd., Springfield Twp.