Experience the Grand Courtyard at the Western & Southern Open

Come for the tennis, stay for the fun. At the Western & Southern Open, fans from throughout the Cincinnati region and around the world gather to enjoy the on-court spectacle and the food, drinks and fun at the Lindner Family Tennis Center. For die-hard tennis fans and casual, entertainment seekers alike, the tournament has an array of on-site experiences for all to enjoy. This year, the Western & Southern Open is kicking it up a notch with even more to offer fans.

“Our fans spend an average of six hours on-site per day during the tournament,” says Katie Haas, CEO of the Western & Southern Open. “With that in mind, we’re adding more entertainment and opportunities for fun in addition to world-class tennis.”

New this year, fans are invited to visit the Grand Courtyard at the Western & Southern Open, located to the southwest of Grandstand Court. This revamped area will be the go-to spot for fans of all ages, featuring outdoor lounge seating, interactive entertainment experiences and a full line-up of programming.

Here’s a taste of what fans can expect at the Grand Courtyard:

Kick Back and Relax

The Grand Courtyard’s vibe is laid-back and fun. With ample greenspace and a variety of lounge and seating options, this is the place to chill out and spend time with friends to break up your time on-site. Relax in adirondack chairs as you watch the latest match action on the big screen, or snag a table to take in all the energy and excitement surrounding you.

Photograph by Tony Wagner/Western & Southern Open

Do It for the ‘Gram

The tournament site is filled with Instagrammable moments, from the champagne clinks to the break point fist pumps. The Grand Courtyard sets the perfect backdrop for your best looks at this “see, and be seen” event. Snap a photo immediately upon entering the Grand Courtyard next to the giant CINCY tennis letters or strike a pose like you’re a champion in front of a fun photo backdrop. Don’t forget to use #CincyTennis in your posts throughout the tournament!

Courtyard Conversations

After player interactions with fans were limited in 2021 due to COVID-19 restrictions, the intimate access to players that fans have come to love and expect is back in 2022. This year, players will not only be available for autographs and selfies, they’ll also be making special appearances at the Grand Courtyard stage for the “Courtyard Conversations” series. Join tennis personality Blair Henley at the stage each day to hear from different tennis stars in these personal Q&A sessions. This is the perfect opportunity to get to know the players and get the inside scoop on what’s happening on and off the court.

Photograph by Tony Wagner/Western & Southern Open

Make Your Mark

Grab a paintbrush and be part of a new tournament tradition: the 2022 Western & Southern Open mural, in partnership with ArtWorks. This paint-by-number feature, created by youth apprentices from throughout the Cincinnati region, allows fans to paint a section at a time to see the mural come to life throughout the tournament. By the end of the week, a new piece of tournament-inspired artwork, created by the fans, will be on display to celebrate the community and vibe at the Western & Southern Open.

Beat the Heat

Take a break from the sun in the Grand Courtyard in one of several shaded spots or cool off with a refreshing beverage or a cup of Graeter’s ice cream. A pop-up bar is the centerpiece of the space, surrounded by umbrella seating and a shaded gathering area. Separate from the hustle and bustle of the food court, the Grand Courtyard is the perfect place to have a good time without breaking a sweat.

Photograph by Tony Wagner/Western & Southern Open

Test Your Skills

Grab a racquet and put your skills to the test with a series of tennis challenges hosted by USTA Midwest. Try your hand at hitting pre-set targets with your forehand shot or see if you have what it takes to volley like the pros. If a paddle is more your speed instead of a racquet, snag a spot at a ping pong table for some miniature tennis action.

A New Experience Each Day

Throughout the tournament, a variety of unique programming will take place in the Grand Courtyard, ranging from giveaways and sampling opportunities to interactive activities and special guest appearances. Every day’s experience will be different, giving fans a reason to continue coming back to see what’s new and exciting. Check the Western & Southern Open official mobile app and on-site signage each day to see what’s scheduled during your visit.