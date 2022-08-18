Run into Marathon Season at Local Races

No matter if you are a running junkie or just looking to walk with friends, whatever your age or running abilities, there are races for everyone to enjoy. So, run, walk, or jog across the finish line this fall in the Queen City’s streets with these upcoming Cincinnati races.

Photograph courtesy Dewey's Pizza Run to Raise Dough

Dewey’s Pizza Run to Raise Dough 5K

Join Dewey’s pizza in its 5K run to benefit the Center for Autoimmune Liver Disease at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital Medical Center. This race will take over the streets of Oakley, both beginning and ending at the doors of Dewey’s Pizza. In addition to getting a race shirt and swag bag with your registration fee, all participants will also get a free slice of pizza and a cold beer as they cross the finish line. Dewey’s will also be providing an after-party for its runners, which makes this 5K fun for the whole family.

Aug 21, 8:30 am, Dewey’s Pizza, Oakley Square, 3014 Madison Rd., Oakley

Annual CollegeAdvantage Redlegs Run

Have you ever wanted to slide into home base at Great American Ball Park? This year’s Redlegs Run is the perfect chance! Participants can walk or run in a 10K, 5K, 1-mile course, or the Gapper’s Kids Fun Run, all ending near the baseball diamond. All participants will receive a race T-shirt and access to the stadium after-party—plus a ticket to an upcoming Reds game. All proceeds benefit the Reds Community Fund.

Aug 27, 5K, 10K (8 am), 1-mile run (9:30 am), Gapper’s Kids Fun Run (10:15 am), On the corner of Joe Nuxhall Way and Mehring Way, downtown

Cincinnati Pride 5K Run/Walk

Celebrate your pride this fall by participating in the inaugural Cincinnati Pride 5K Run/Walk. Unlike other local races, your furry friends no longer have to sit this one out, as long as they are on a leash or in a carrier. This race begins at 9 a.m, but make sure to arrive early to enjoy tunes from the live DJ and participate in a group warm-up before the race.

Sept 17, 9 am, Lunken Playfield, 4740 Playfield Ln., Linwood

Queen Bee Half-Marathon

This race is made for and supports women through its charity partners, including Dress for Success, Pink Ribbon Girls, and Girls on the Run. Not up for a half-marathon? The Queen Bee also offers a four-mile course. So, grab your girlfriends and go enjoy this women-centric event! (Men are welcome to join the half-marathon, but awards will be offered to female participants only.)

Oct 8, half-marathon 7:30 am, Four Miler 8 am, Course map coming soon

Western & Southern Thanksgiving Day Race



The Thanksgiving Day Race is not just a long-standing Cincinnati tradition—it’s actually recognized as one of the oldest races in the nation. Celebrate the 113th year of Thanksgiving Day racing fun with the 10K race or the ProAmpac KIDS fun race. Proceeds go to Cincinnati charities, including Keep Cincinnati Beautiful, the Barrett Cancer Center, and Big Brothers Big Sisters of Greater Cincinnati.

Nov 24, 9 am, race starts at Rosa Parks at Second Street, downtown