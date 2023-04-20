Our Cincinnati Weekend Picks: April 20–23

See two twists on classic myths and characters, celebrate Earth Day, cheer for Fc Cincinnati, and dance along to swing and jazz music at these weekend events in Greater Cincinnati—plus some bonus events to enjoy this month and beyond.

Hadestown at the Aronoff

This Tony-winning Broadway musical from singer-songwriter Anaïs Mitchell and directed by Natasha Chavkin weaves together the myths of couples Orpheus and Eurydice and Hades and Persephone. In Hadestown, a song can change your fate. Read more about more local arts productions making old stories new here.

April 20–30, Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

Cincy Shakes Presents As You Like It

Speaking of new twists: Cincinnati Shakespeare Company continues its production of the Bard’s comedy with a ’90s Brit-Pop twist; follow exiled heroine Rosalind’s intrepid (and musical) journey through the Forest of Arden to find friends, love, and unexpected turns.

April 20–29, Cincinnati Shakespeare Co., 1195 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

Greater Cincinnati Earth Day Festival

Celebrate Mother Earth and sustainability at this festival featuring Good Green Earth Farm’s petting zoo, a Midwest Falconry tent where you can hold a bird of prey, a crafting center, live local music from Highly Likely, the School of Rock Kids Band, and more. You’ll also find environmental sustainability exhibitors and bites from MadTree Brewing, Best Thing Smokin’, Catch-A-Fire Pizza, Red Sesame Korean Taco Truck, Sweet Jazz Treats, and other local restaurants.

April 22, noon – 5 pm, Summit Park, 4335 Glendale Milford Rd., Blue Ash

FC Cincinnati vs. Portland Timbers

After a drubbing in St. Louis, the Orange and Blue are still holding onto the no. 2 spot in the East and seek a win over Portland at TQL Stadium Saturday night. Read columnist Grant Freking’s latest analysis—including what the loss of Brenner means for the team—here.

April 22, 7:30 pm, TQL Stadium, 1401 Central Pkwy, West End

Spring Fling with the New Liberty Dance Orchestra

Put on your dancing shoes and brush up on the jitterbug. Matt Tolentino leads a 14-piece orchestra for a Sunday afternoon throwback with 1920s and ’30s jazz, swing, and dancing.

April 23, 2–5 pm, Carnegie Center of Columbia–Tusculum, Columbia–Tusculum

Looking for more springtime fun? Here are some recurring events this month and beyond:

Zoo Blooms at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden – See one of the largest tulip displays in the Midwest and more than 1 million daffodils, hyacinths, flowering trees, shrubs, and other bulbs in bloom. Now through April 30, 3400 Vine St., Avondale

Frisch’s Mobile Roller Rink on Fountain Square – Lace up your skates and get rolling on the 4,300-square-foot rink, which can also be reserved for pickleball. Wednesdays–Sundays through April 30, Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Candy Bar Pop-up at Hard Rock – Join Candy Land characters for creative, music-themed drinks from Rocktails, sweet treats, DJs, and dancing at the Hard Rock Casino. Fridays and Saturdays in April, 1000 Broadway, downtown

Memories and Inspiration at the Taft Museum – Featuring selections from the private collection of Kerry and C. Betty Davis, you’ll find 60 works of art by well-known African American artists at this new exhibit. Now through May 14, 316 Pike St., downtown

Bricktionary: The ultimate LEGO A-Z at the Cincinnati Museum Center – Creativity runs wild at this exhibit based on the best-selling Bricktionary guide and features more than 150 models including a life-sized orca, a massive Saturn V rocket, and more imaginative scenes from the Brickman team. Now through June 5, 1301 Western Ave., Queensgate

Butterflies of the Meadow at Krohn Conservatory – Wander through the conservatory as monarchs and blue morphos flutter above a meadow filled with wildflowers and a flowing waterfall. Now through June 18, 1501 Eden Park Dr., Mt. Adams

The Art of Fashion and Kentucky Craft Luminaries at the Behringer-Crawford Museum – Dual exhibits tell the stories of a Northern Kentucky fashion plate artist who built her own art career and showcases vibrant pieces by Kentucky’s most recognized craft artists. Art of Fashion runs through Aug 20; Kentucky Craft Luminaries now through May 14, 1600 Montague Rd., Covington