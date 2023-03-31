Sweeten Your Weekends at Hard Rock’s Candy Shop Pop-Up Bar

If you’re looking for something new to spice up your weekend plans, Hard Rock Casino has something to satisfy your sweet tooth. On Fridays and Saturdays in April, you can travel to a land of gum balls, sprinkles, and exclusive drinks at Hard Rock Casino’s Candy Shop Pop-Up Bar.

The pop-up event is a partnership with Rocktails, a Cincinnati-based mixology events company founded in 2012 by Mayalou Banatwala and Kristen Kreft. Rocktails began when they were bartending together and decided to write a book series featuring cocktail knowledge and music appreciation. Rocktails: An Amped Up Spin On Mixology was released soon after and honored local musicians Kreft and Banatwala share a passion for. Today, they partner with Hard Rock on specialty cocktails and bring their musical mixology flair to parties and events around the tri-state.

“We’ve been working with Hard Rock for the last year and a half, it’s been a really fun partnership,” says Banatwala. “We just love to bring a little bit of our spunk to what Hard Rock already has going on.”

They’ve funneled that passion for music into themed drinks you can try in Candy Land, like the Wonderful World hibiscus mocktail with ginger beer, pomegranate bursting boba, and lemon sorbet, all topped with rainbow popcorn, a pixie stick, and other goodies; the People Are Strange whiskey cocktail with an absinthe rinse and Peychaud’s bitters, amped-up by ancho reyes chili liqueur, bubbly blood orange San Pellegrino, and ruby red grapefruit juice; and a Cotton Candy Land Martini martini with puffy clouds of cotton candy, a Fun Dip rim, St. Germaine elderflower liqueur, and blue Empress gin.

The confectionery-inspired pop-up bar runs from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. every Friday and Saturday in April and will feature DJs, dancing, picture-perfect decorations with giant candies, themed rooms, drinks, entertainers dressed as Candy Land residents, and desserts created by Chef Melissa Luong.

You can purchase your tickets early here. Each ticket includes entry into the event, a specialty champagne drink, two golden tickets for food treats, and a 90-minute time slot to explore all the candy-packed rooms your sweet tooth desires.