Our Cincinnati Weekday Picks Jan 29 – Feb 1

Photograph courtesy of Maple Row Sugarhouse and Erika Eggleston

From downtown to Middletown, there are all kinds of events going on in the Cincinnati area this week. You could party with $2 beers at the Cyclones game and learn how to macrame the next day. Get fun and creative with your workweek.

MONDAY JANUARY 29

House of Flame and Shadow Midnight Release Party

The Florence Barnes and Noble is hosting a midnight release party for House of Flame and Shadow, the highly anticipated third book in author Sarah J. Maas’s Crescent City series. Fans of this romantic fantasy series are invited to come and be the first to get their hands on a copy of the book as well as participate in some games and giveaways. 9 p.m.-12 a.m., Florence Barnes and Noble, 7663 Mall Rd., Florence

Backyard Maple Production: Learn to Make Maple Syrup at Home

The Ohio Woodland Stewards Program wants to teach you how to take advantage of resources in your own backyard. At the Warren County fairgrounds, the group from The Ohio State University will teach you how to extract and produce syrup from any maple tree you come across. Registration for the program is $20. 6:30-9 p.m., Warren County Fairgrounds, 665 N Broadway St., Lebanon

TUESDAY JANUARY 30

Middletown Arts Center Art Supply Swap

Do you have art supplies that you never got around to using? Bring them to the Art Supply Swap at Middletown Arts Center on Tuesday afternoon. You’ll be able to pick out some new craft materials and talk shop over coffee and pastries. Hobby items and books are also accepted. 10 a.m.- 12 p.m., Middletown Arts Center, 130 N Verity Pkwy., Middletown

Seven Hills Baroque presents: Baroque & Brews

Seven Hills Baroque will be taking to the stage at Urban Artifact for a special Baroque and Beers night. This classical ensemble of prizewinning musicians hopes to build a greater love and appreciation for historical genres through more interactive performances. Grab a signature fruit sour and learn all about Baroque music. 6:30-8 p.m., Urban Artifact, 1660 Blue Rock St., Northside

WEDNESDAY JANUARY 31

Tony Bailey

Cincinnati Cyclones $2 Beer Night

The Cincinnati Cyclones will take on the Wheeling Nailers this Wednesday at Heritage Bank Center. More importantly, beer will be sold at the arena for $2 a pop. Grab some cheap brews and watch your favorite hockey team fight for glory in the ECHL Western Conference. Buy your tickets here. Doors open at 6:30 p.m., puck drop at 7:30 p.m., Heritage Bank Center, 100 Broadway, downtown

Fairfield Back That Glass Up: Wine Trivia Wednesday!

Head to The Jungle for Fairfield’s weekly wine night, Back That Glass Up. Don’t forget to bring (or buy) your special BTGU glass to get a dollar off select pours. This week the tasting bar will be hosting wine-themed trivia so get ready for a booze-filled night of competition. 5-8 p.m., Jungle Jim’s, 5440 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield

THURSDAY FEBRUARY 1

February Focused Tasting: Green Tea

Learn all about green tea at Churchill’s Fine Teas in Hyde Park Square. You’ll taste all kinds of green teas from modern to traditional all while learning how to brew the perfect cup. Light bites will be provided and registration is $45. 5:30-7:30 p.m., Churchill’s Fine Teas, 3438 Edwards Rd., Hyde Park

Macrame & Dried Floral Valentine’s Workshop

Calling all crafty romantics. Coda Co. in Covington is hosting a workshop to teach you how to hand-craft a special Valentine’s Day gift for your special person. You’ll macrame a vase with a personalized selection of dried florals to go inside. Registration is $55. 6-8:30 p.m., Coda Co., 617 Madison Ave., Covington