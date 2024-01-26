Foodie News You Can Use

PHOTOGRAPH COURTESY OF 3CDC

Local chefs make the James Beard cut again, Young Buck goes brick and mortar this spring, fresh frites are back at Taste of Belgium, and more.

The 2024 James Beard Nominations are Here

Four local chefs—Jeff Harris of Nolia, Jose Salazar of Mita’s, and Eric Bentz and Elaine Uykimpang Bentz of Cafe Mochiko—are in the running once again in the 2024 James Beard Foundation’s annual Restaurant and Chef Awards. This time around, all four are named to the “Best Chef: Great Lakes Region” category. In the last few years, these same chefs have popped up on the esteemed semifinalist list in various categories, but unfortunately, none have gone on to win. Will this be the year? (Fingers crossed.) The winners will be announced during an awards ceremony on June 10 at the Lyric Opera of Chicago.

Young Buck Delicatessen Goes Brick and Mortar

Last week, Caitlin and Brian Young of Young Buck Delicatessen announced that they’re opening their much-anticipated deli in Over-the-Rhine in the former Holtman’s Donuts space this spring. The pop-up turned brick-and-mortar restaurant will come to fruition with help from Anthony Sitek and Haley Nutter-Sitek of the Crown Restaurant Group. “We have always been close friends with Brian and Caitlin, and we are thrilled to partner with them on this concept, and for them to be a part of the Crown family,” the Siteks said.

Fresh Frites are Back at Taste of Belgium

Taste of Belgium has brought back fresh, crispy Belgian frites to all of its Greater Cincinnati menus. The restaurant transitioned to frozen frites from Belgium in summer 2022 but switched back due to overwhelming customer feedback. “Until we switched frites, we didn’t fully understand how critical our original frites were to the Taste of Belgium’s identity,” says founder/owner Jean-François Flechet. Try them again at the grand re-opening of the restaurant’s Crestview Hills location this weekend.

Pasta Pop-Up at The Pony

This week marked the start of Bella, Mike Kasak’s pasta pop-up at The Pony. The executive chef at Northside Yacht Club and Eckerlin’s is offering “a weekly fare of fresh pasta and sauces with rotating features” on Tuesday nights all winter long. The menu features dishes like Brussels sprouts with ricotta, fresh pasta with Bolognese, and weekly specials such as braised country rib and Sunday sauce (January 30 only), and chicken Pharm over pesto pasta (February 13 only).

Mac & Cheese Joint Opens in College Hill

I Heart Mac & Cheese, which specializes in made-to-order macaroni and cheese bowls, opens its first Greater Cincinnati location on Monday, January 29. The fast-casual restaurant is located in the HaNoBe development at the corner of Hamilton Avenue and North Bend Road in College Hill. The first 25 paying customers will win free mac and cheese bowls for a year.