Valentine’s Day Dinner Guide

A special and romantic day deserves a special and romantic meal. This Valentine’s Day, establishments all around the Cincinnati area are offering special menus and experiences for you to share with the people you love. Make sure you grab a spot while you can because these places are already filling up.

Baru Valentine’s Day Dinner Party

One of the hottest new restaurants in town offering a special prix-fixe version of their signature izakaya menu. The four courses include an appetizer, sushi roll, grilled dish, and dessert. The dinner is $100 per person and you can reserve your Valentine’s date here. ♥ 595 Race St. ♥ downtown ♥ (513) 246-0150. ♥ barusushi.com

Forno Valentine’s Day Dinner

Both the Hyde Park and Montgomery Forno locations are serving a special Italian three-course prix-fixe menu. For just $60 a person you’ll get an appetizer, pasta dish, and protein course. The bread basket is included but dessert (including the featured strawberry cheesecake) is extra. Hyde Park reservations are here and Montgomery reservations are here. ♥ 3514 Erie Ave.♥ Hyde Park ♥ (513) 818-8720 ♥ 9415 Montgomery Rd. ♥ Montgomery ♥ (513) 231-5555 ♥ fornoosteriabar.com

Louvino Valentine’s Day 3-Course Dinner

This Over-the-Rhine restaurant is having a special three-course meal for $110 a person. A $25 deposit secures your reservation and then you pay the other $85 at the dinner. After being greeted at your table with complimentary prosecco, you’ll get your selection of appetizer, entrée, and dessert. Reserve your spot here. ♥ 1142 Main St. ♥ Over-the-Rhine. ♥ (513) 813-3350 ♥ louvino.com/otr

Boca Valentine’s Day 2024

If you’re in the mood for something upscale, look no further than Boca’s four-course prix-fixe Valentine’s Day experience. The gourmet $199 menu covers an appetizer, pasta, protein, and dessert. You can also add on luxury supplements like white truffle and beef Wellington if you really want to impress your date. Make a reservation here. ♥ 114 E 6th St. ♥ downtown ♥ (513) 542-2022 ♥ bocacincinnati.com

BB Riverboats Valentine’s Day Dinner Cruise

Set sail for a romantic dinner on the Ohio River with BB Riverboats. Tickets are $71 for adults and $53 for children. The cruise includes a special buffet with dishes like chef-carved prime rib and a reed velvet torte. Customization packages for roses, champagne, and table decorations can be added on at an additional fee. Boarding begins at 6 p.m. and the riverboat sails from 7-9 p.m. Book your journey here. ♥ 101 Riverboat Row ♥ Newport ♥ (800) 261-8586 ♥ bbriverboats.com

Enson Harbor’s Love Revue: A Night of Passion on the Ohio River

For a $15 cover fee, you can enjoy a Valentine’s Day Dinner full of dim sum and burlesque. The full traditional dim sum menu will be on offer the entire night as Wicked City Cabaret presents a sensual performance. Don’t forget to tip your performers. Get your tickets here. ♥ 25 Fairfield Ave.♥ Bellevue ♥ (859) 360-6800 ♥ ensonharbor.com

Don’t forget dessert! Check out these events to top off your night with something sweet.

Valentine’s Day Sip & Bite: Cider and Chocolate Truffles

Some people just celebrate Valentine’s Day for the chocolate. If you’re one of those people, head to Northwood Cider Company for a a festive chocolate tasting. Tickets are $50 per couple and include a private table, eight Ruby’s truffles, and two flights of cider to pair with the candies. Tickets can be reserved here. ♥ 2075 Mills Ave. ♥ Norwood ♥ (513) 417-8055 ♥ northwoodcider.com

The Purrfect Valentine’s Day For Two

Enjoy a cuddly and cozy night with your date at Purrfect Day Cat Café. The $60 ticket cover two people and includes 50 minutes in the cat lounge, a sharable dessert, two non-alcoholic drinks with free refills, two free souvenir stickers, and happy meow-er pricing on alcoholic beverages. This event is ages 16+ and there are time slots at 5, 6, and 7 p.m. Get your reservation here. ♥ 25 W 8th St. ♥ Covington ♥ (859) 491-7877 ♥ purrfectdaycafecovington.com

Love at First Flight at The Cheesecakery

The Cheesecakery is offering the ultimate sweet Valentine’s Day. For $40, you an one other person will enjoy chocolate dipped strawberries, a cheesecake cupcake flight, and a Valentine’s latte flight. You can choose the milk used in the lattes when you make your reservation. Register for the 6 p.m. tasting here and the 8 p.m. tasting here. ♥ 4825 Whetsel Ave. ♥ Madisonville ♥ (513) 208-5920 ♥ cincycheesecakery.com