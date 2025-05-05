Modern Luxury Overlooking the Zoo

Photograph courtesy of Meriah Coleman

Address: 3537 Eden Ave., Avondale

Price: $499,000

A new development off Eden and Forest avenues—aptly named Eden Forest— features eleven modern, eye-catching homes. Their stellar curb appeal is no accident, because their design is the brainchild of renowned (and beloved) local architect, Jose Garcia.

For more than 30 years, Garcia has pushed the envelope with his innovative designs, showcasing an uncanny ability to connect the natural world to his construction. He is a master of mixing materials in unexpected, yet efficient ways—a quality that listing agent Yvette Simpson believes sets the community apart (and it’s a favorite feature of hers). She cites materials like long-lasting, durable metal roofs paired with the softer textures of natural wood façades, or stone front porches against faux leather garage doors.

Photograph courtesy of Meriah Coleman

The homes in Eden Forest all match, with a sleek black-on-black palette that is broken by gleaming cedar trim. One slight variation appears upon entry, as each front door is a different color, with that hue then carrying through as an accent on the stair treads. Above the front door, a large bank of windows stretches nearly the width of the exterior.

Photograph courtesy of Meriah Coleman

These sizable, wow-worthy windows reappear at the back of the house, stretched across both the first and second floors. It feels reminiscent of the bygone shotgun-style home. The design allows natural light to pour through the space from end to end, catching different surfaces in the home and highlighting the quality of the finishes chosen by Garcia. “I love the custom islands that come with each home,” says Simpson, “they’re made from Argentinian stone, where Jose is from.”

Photograph courtesy of Meriah Coleman

The kitchen aesthetic leans Scandinavian, with clean lines and minimal hardware. Its custom cabinetry provides a splash of color against white walls. The warm, rich green tone makes the kitchen feel accessible and inviting, like it’s just waiting to host Sunday night suppers. An open concept design allows the kitchen to flow into the living and dining areas. Simpson also points to the 180-degree views of the area, which she calls “magnificent.”

Photograph courtesy of Meriah Coleman

3537 Eden Ave. includes three bedrooms and two-and-a-half bathrooms across nearly 2,400 square feet, plus an attached two-car garage. The lower level is finished, and offers endless possibilities for personalization, whether your needs dictate a home gym or playroom. With convenient proximity to downtown, and bolstered by Garcia’s architectural acumen, Eden Forest promises to appeal to even the most discerning buyer.