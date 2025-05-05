Asian Eats!: Our Favorite Japanese Restaurants

Photograph by Andrew Doench

Matsuya

Large parties of five or more guests can take a step into Matsuya’s traditional tatami room and seat themselves on tatami mats on the floor around a low table. The restaurant’s extensive menu offers an array of authentic Japanese entrées, from kaiseki full-course dinners to nabemono (pot cooking at the table) to a full sushi bar to ramen and noodle bowls to staples like chicken katsu. 7149 Manderlay Dr., Florence, (859) 746-1199

Baru

Baru’s “stay-drink-sushi” maxim may pin it as a late night cocktail spot, but don’t be fooled—the joint doesn’t skimp on good food. Don’t overlook the steaming lobster shot (red coconut curry soup topped with a chunk of lobster meat) or the vegetable curry (savory curry over a bed of rice and mixed vegetables, topped with crispy, juicy kitchen katsu). To make the most of your experience, visit during Maki & Sake Mondays, featuring half-off maki rolls and bottles of sake, wine, and champagne. 595 Race St., downtown, (513) 246-0150

Ando

Established 27 years ago, this family-run restaurant offers a regularly rotating, five-part menu including an array of sushi rolls, meat and seafood entrées, noodles, and seasonal meals and appetizers. Some staff members say the fishboats are the star of the show, featuring enough sushi, sashimi, and tempura to feed the table. Others argue the bento boxes are the way to go—mix and match meats, sauces, seasonings, and sides, all served with miso soup, ginger salad, and rice. 11255 Reed Hartman Hwy., Blue Ash, (513) 954-0041

Kyoto Japanese Cuisine

One look at Kyoto’s extensive list of sashimi and sushi rolls can be overwhelming at first—the fast-casual sushi joint offers close to 100 options to choose from. But have no fear: Tons of unique flavor combinations will have you coming back for more. For beginners, try out the crispy crab roll (crab, cream cheese, tempura) or the ever-popular Sunday morning roll (salmon, avocado, cheese, tempura). 12082 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Twp., (513) 583-8897

Nagomi Japanese Restaurant

Well-known for its sushi rolls and bento boxes, featuring fish flown in from Japan, the service brings customers back time and time again. Husband and wife Yukio and Reiko Fukunaga operate the restaurant by themselves, from the serving to the cooking, and will have you feeling like part of the family with the care they take to explain the menu and get to know their guests. 526 Main St., Covington, (859) 919-1900