New Comic by Local Publisher Tells Story of Filipino Boxing Legend

Image from "The Filipino Assassin" by Jay Kalagayan illustrated by Dylan Speeg

A new comic is hitting the shelves to shed light on a piece of American history left in the dark until now. Filipino Assassin: The Untold Story of Vincent Manago Hambright, explores the life and accomplishments of 1920s Filipino American boxer Vincent Hambright.

The story comes from the creators of MeSseD, a popular local comic about fictional Filipino filter worker Lilliput. Both comics are brought to life by Creative Mussel, a local indie publisher focused on supporting diverse artists and bringing untold stories to light,

After moving to the U.S. at 15 years old, Hambright moved to Cincinnati after he graduated high school in Tennessee to further his education and create a bigger name for himself in the boxing world.

Throughout his boxing career, Hambright fought in more than 78 matches, racking up 53 wins, 31 of which were by knockout. His speed is what earned him the nickname of “Filipino Assassin.” Hambright’s career was cut short after he was brutally attacked and killed in 1946. His killer was found not guilty of the crime, arguing that he was attacked by Hambright rather than the reverse, which cast concerns about racial bias on the case.

Image from "The Filipino Assassin" by Jay Kalagayan illustrated by Dylan Speeg

After listening to a lecture on Hambright by public historian James Tecco—who later became the comic’s public historian—Creative Mussel writer and publisher Jay B. Kalagayan was inspired to bring his story to life. Dylan Speeg rounds out the creative team as the comic’s illustrator.

Kalagayan worked with Tecco to tell the story of Hambright because it was a significant piece of local and Asian American history that he believed deserved to be told.

“Vincent’s story is important to the larger narrative because it brings visibility to a history that has long been silenced,” says Tecco, “The presence and impact of Asian Americans in early 20th-century Cincinnati is an experience often erased or overlooked in traditional accounts.”

Creative Mussel received a Black and Brown grant from ArtsWave to bring Filipino Assassin to life.

Image from "The Filipino Assassin" by Jay Kalagayan illustrated by Dylan Speeg

“Historically, Asian Americans have often been overlooked in mainstream narratives, including sports,” says Kalagayan. “By putting a spotlight on people like Vincent Manago Hambright, we directly counter this erasure and challenge harmful stereotypes that might suggest a lack of athleticism or participation in certain fields. It demonstrates the diverse talents and passions within the Asian American community.”

Filipino Assassin: The Untold Story of Vincent Manago Hambright can be bought online through MeSseD Comics, just in time for Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month.