Miles Robinson’s Extension Will Shift FC Cincinnati’s Roster Path

On February 21, 2025, FC Cincinnati was compelled to submit its “roster construction path” to Major League Soccer, one of the latest quirks in a long list of quacky league roster regulations. FCC had two options: the Three Designated Player Model or the U22 Initiative Model.

The former permits a team to have up to three Designated Players (DPs) and three U22 players on the roster. The latter allows for up to two DPs, four U22 players, and an additional $2 million in General Allocation Money. Teams also had the option to update roster construction paths between July 1 and August 21. Here are the league’s official roster rules and regulations for those interested in additional details and/or needing bedtime reading material.

For 2025, FCC embraced the U22 model, with Evander and Kevin Denkey serving as DPs. Center back Gilberto Flores was acquired as a U22 player in the offseason, with winger Ender Echenique and midfielder Samuel Gidi following as in-season U22 signings. A recent transaction, however, will force the Orange and Blue to alter their roster path in 2026.

Earlier this month, center back Miles Robinson inked a contract extension through 2027 and an option for 2028. GiveMeSport reported other details of the extension: a pay raise that makes him the league’s highest-paid center back, plus Robinson becoming a DP beginning in 2026. Extending Robinson, an All-Star in both of his seasons in Cincinnati, and upping his wages is an absolute no-brainer. The 28-year-old has long been one of MLS’s preeminent center backs. He’s in contention to not only be included on the U.S. men’s national team World Cup roster but start at center back. Robinson can play any of the three center back positions in Head Coach Pat Noonan’s 3-4-1-2 / 3-5-2 setup.

So, barring a transfer of Denkey or Evander, the Orange and Blue will move to a “Three DP” model in 2026. The club is also going against the roster path grain; only two other MLS teams used DP slots on center back in 2025. I’m curious what Robinson’s extension means for the long-term future of his center back partner, Matt Miazga.

Miazga has successfully recovered from a mid-2024 season-ending injury to re-establish himself in the middle of Cincinnati’s backline. The 30-year-old’s contract runs until the end of this season with an option for 2026, a cinch to be picked up. Robinson’s deal may also be the first domino in a sequence of post-2025 roster moves. Check back in in December and January.

Galaxy goal quest

An abundance of goals Saturday night in L.A. was always a likely game scenario. The Galaxy own one of the worst defenses in MLS, and FCC’s attack, while inconsistent, has exhibited signs of kicking into gear in recent weeks. Forty-five combined shots (18 on goal) later, the Orange and Blue outlasted L.A. 3-2, keeping pace with Philadelphia in the East Conference and Supporters’ Shield standings. The locals remained two points behind the Union in each race.

A little over a month ago, Cincinnati held on to a 3-2 victory in Portland, the two sides combining for 37 shots (10 on target). Saturday wrought another wild night on the West Coast. The Garys played a man up after a 51st-minute L.A. red card but could muster just one more goal after Brenner completed a brace in the 88th minute. The same forced, panicked offensive play that’s defined long stretches of the season emerged once again on Saturday.

“My frustration, with myself and with the group, is how we managed that stretch because, for whatever reason, we felt like we needed to score every time we played forward … we managed the period of time after the goal poorly,” Noonan said post-match. “It starts with one moment where you don’t control the ball, and all of a sudden you’re having to defend against a team that’s, one, good with the ball, and two, gets dangerous players in dangerous spots.”

On the bright side, Cincinnati became the first team in league history to record double digit road wins in back-to-back seasons. And Evander continued his MVP push, notching assists on all three goals and bringing his total goal contributions in league play to 30.

FC Cincinnati has just three matches remaining in the regular season: home Saturday vs. Orlando, at the New York Red Bulls on October 4, and home vs. Montreal on October 18.

Grant Freking writes FC Cincinnati coverage for Cincinnati Magazine. You can follow him on X at @GrantFreking.