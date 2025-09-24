Cincinnati Zoo Firsts, Lasts, and Bests

Photograph by Lisa Hubbard

Creators of the Award-Winning #TeamFiona Campaign

On January 24, 2017, a 29-pound Nile hippopotamus was born six weeks ahead of her due date. The zoo announced Fiona’s premature birth on social media, sharing videos of Zoo specialists, vets, and staff members administering constant care in hopes of saving her life. In the following months, #TeamFiona gained traction online and even garnered national attention. The Cincinnati Zoo was awarded the 2018 Excellence in Marketing Award from the Association of Zoos and Aquariums in honor of #TeamFiona’s immense success.

One of Cincinnati’s Oldest Buildings

The Kemper Log House was rescued from demolition by its relocation to the Cincinnati Zoo in 1913. Built in Walnut Hills in 1804, it is one of Cincinnati’s two oldest buildings. Zoo expansion led to the Kemper Log House’s final relocation to Sharonville’s Heritage Village Museum in 1982, where it’s open for visitors during tours, events, and educational programs.

The Oldest American Zoo Building

The zoo’s current Reptile House, built in 1875, is the oldest building in an American zoo, originally modeled after a sketch by Cincinnati architect James McLaughlin. The building functioned as the zoo’s Monkey House until 1951, when it was remodeled for its current residents.

Charley Harper Murals

City Barn has always been an iconic Cincinnati structure. Originally a stable for trolley horses, the building is now the site of 18 Charley Harper murals painted by a team of three professional artists and eight youth apprentices from ArtWorks. The murals represent Harper’s various artistic works and styles, ranging from a replica of his 1968 Otterly Delicious to 2005’s Backscratching in the Baboondocks.

Site of the First Giraffe Birth in a Western Hemisphere Zoo

The Cincinnati Zoo is already well-known for its successful history of 17 giraffe births within the past 150 years, but its first giraffe birth is by far the most notable. In 1889, the Cincinnati Zoo officially became the site of the first giraffe birth in a Western Hemisphere zoo.

Illustration by Jessica Dunham

Recipients of Komodo Dragon Originally Gifted to George H.W. Bush

By 1990, the Cincinnati Zoo was nationally recognized for its success in breeding endangered animal species—even by the president. When then-President George H.W. Bush was gifted a male Komodo dragon named Naga by then-President Suharto of Indonesia, he donated Naga to the Cincinnati Zoo. Naga fathered 32 offspring that were given to other zoos across America.

Fifty-Year Home of the Cincinnati Zoo Academy

The Cincinnati Zoo Academy was founded in 1975 to offer high school juniors and seniors full-time, hands-on experience at the zoo twice a week during the school year. Students help with everything from lab work to grounds maintenance and gain career-building skills caring for plants and animals.

Recipient of the Edward H. Bean Award for Giant Jumping Sticks

In 2000, the Cincinnati Zoo became the first North American zoo to collect giant jumping sticks from the wild and breed them. After 15 years of successful collection, care, and breeding, the zoo was awarded the prestigious 2015 Edward H. Bean Award for its efforts.

Named One of America’s Top Botanical Gardens by USA Today Since 2021

Within the last four years, the Cincinnati Zoo’s botanical gardens have been consistently voted into one of the top two categories nationwide by USA Today’s 10Best. The zoo has more than 10 gardens and displays a vast array of native and exotic plants.

Recognized as “The Greenest Zoo in America” Since 2010

The Cincinnati Zoo has incorporated sustainability into its daily operations for more than 25 years, earning the ongoing title of the “Greenest Zoo in America” since 2010. Among its many green initiatives, it has saved over 2 billion gallons of water and reused or recycled more than 5,000 pounds of waste.

Site of the Best Zoo Lights in America According to USA Today

With more than 4 million holiday lights in all shapes, colors, and sizes, the PNC Festival of Lights has been named America’s “Best Zoo Lights” by USA Today’s 10Best for the past seven years. This year will be the 42nd year of the zoo’s “Wild Wonderland,” making the PNC Festival of Lights one of the tri-state’s longest-running holiday events.