Cincinnati Weekend Picks September 26-28

The temperatures are cooling down, but the events are heating up. Check out some of the many activities on offer around town this weekend.

Kroger Wellness Festival

At the 2025 Wellness Festival, you’ll be able to sample and take home a ton of products and enjoy panels, demonstrations and concerts—all for free. Guests this year include Laurie Hernandez, Rob Lowe, Allyson Felix, Alex Rodriguez, Joel McHale, Alex Guarnaschelli, Dustin Poirier, Ted Karras, the All American Rejects, and Robin and Jimmy Burrow. Check the official website for a map and schedule. Fri, Sept 26-Sat, Sept 27, 11 a.m.-7 p.m., Fifth St., downtown

Cincinnati Magazine Showcase of Homes

Tour five superb million-dollar homes from local builders in the up-and-coming Triple Crown community in Union. Admission is only $15 and gives you access to the homes as well as our show tent, where you can meet several vendors that work directly with our builders and enter drawings for discounts and other special offers. Parking and water on-site are free. Fri, Sept 26-Sun, Sept 28, Triple Crown, 537 Affirmed Ave., Union, KY

Art After Dark: Hidden Gems

This month’s Art After Dark will be themed around CAM’s newest exhibit, Rediscovered Treasures. The display of East Asian art will inspire the night’s entertainment including music from DJ Big Sana, performances from Asian pop dance crew NIF-D, food from Yee Mama, and live painting by CS Art and Rarity Works. Cash bars will be available and all exhibits will be open for free. Fri, Sept 26, 5-9 p.m., Cincinnati Art Museum, 953 Eden Park Dr., Eden Park

Talk Low Music Festival

Cincinnati’s biggest experimental music festival returns with some of the biggest names in the scene like Clipping., Dei Fujikura, JJJJJerome Ellis, Why?, Kelly Moran, Joy Guidry, Cole Pulice, and more. Performance locations and ticket prices vary; check the official website for details. Fri, Sept 26-Sun, Sept 28, various

Cov Craft

At the fall edition of Covington’s curated makers market, you’ll be able to shop from over 50 independent craft and vintage vendors and 10 local food and beverage stands. Crafters will be set up on the Sixth Street Promenade in Mainstrasse Village. Sat, Sept 27, 10 a.m.-4 p.m., Sixth St. Promenade, Covington

Hops & Hyzers Disc Golf Tournament

Great Parks is teaming up with HighGrain Brewing for their annual disc golf tournament. Registration for the 18-hole course is $35 and includes play, a raffle ticket, a swag bag, and a drink ticket for a craft HighGrain brew. All ages can compete, but the drink ticket will only be given to those 21+. There will also be lawn games, soft drinks, and food from Nacho Average Taco Cart. Tee times are limited to five players each. Sat, Sept 27, 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Woodland Mound, 8250 Old Kellogg Rd., Anderson Twp.

2025 Cincinnati Moon Festival

The Greater Cincinnati Chinese Cultural Exchange Association will be hosting a traditional Moon Festival celebration for the city. Activities include tea and mooncake tastings, music and dance performances, crafts, games, cultural immersion, authentic food, and a lantern display. Sat, Sept 27, 3-8 p.m., Fountain Square, 520 Vine St., downtown

Distant Worlds: Music from Final Fantasy

Gamers will flock to Music Hall to hear the Pops perform music from the Final Fantasy series featuring the May Festival chorus and conducted by the legendary Arnie Roth. The concert will include HD footage specifically made for the tour and a cosplayer meet-and-greet in the grand foyer. Tickets start at $27. Sat, Sept 27-Sun, Sept 28, Music Hall, 1241 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine

2025 International Freedom Conductor Awards

Modern heroes and freedom fighters will be honored at the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center Conductor Awards hosted by Tamron Hall. This year’s honorees are Opal Lee, Lonnie G. Bunch III, John E. Pepper Jr., Isabel Wilkerson, and Toni Morrison (posthumously). There will also be performances by Deborah Cox, MAJOR., MaKenzie, Syleena Johnson, and Keith D. Robinson. Tickets start at $71. Sat, Sept 27, 7:30 p.m., Aronoff Center, 650 Walnut St., downtown

FCC Noche Latina

Celebrate Latin American culture and its deep ties to soccer at FCC’s Noche Latina. Festivities start at Pre-Match in the Park with Latin beats from DJ Dariel, DIY mini piñatas, free salsa lessons with Salsannati, haircuts from Wes’ Barbershop, giveaways, food trucks, and informational booths. Then head to TQL for a match against Orlando City SC featuring music from DJ Jorge, DIY papel picados, limited edition matchday posters, and a special guest for the pre-game sword ritual. Sun, Sept 28, Pre-Match: 3:30-6 p.m., Washington Park, 1230 Elm St., Over-the-Rhine; Game: 7 p.m., TQL Stadium, 1501 Central Pkwy., West End