Mexican Food Guide: North/East

Photograph by Jon Medina

Azul Tacos & Tequila

From the vibrant atmosphere to the large menu graphics, the variety of bright cocktail garnishes, and the entrées themselves, everything at Azul lives up to its colorful name. When you have a craving for traditional Mexican, birria, or authentic street food, it’s hard to beat the offerings here. Come for the Mexican street corn on a stick smothered in Cotija and stay for the chiles rellenos served with rice and guacamole. ♦ 11305 Princeton Pike, Springdale, (513) 772-1800

El Barril Mexican Sports Bar & Grill

Game days are just better at El Barril. Its garage windows and cozy patio are ideal for warm spring days during baseball season, and its friendly servers and bar staff are happy to walk you through the menu or chat about the latest game. El Barril combines the best of both worlds: traditional Mexican fare as well as new takes on game-day favorites, like the poblano burger and shredded chicken pizza with cilantro and onions. ♦ 940 Pavilion St., Mt. Adams, (513) 381-6112

Photograph by Jon Medina

El Jinete

Along with its decor, the menu at this spacious Mexican spot leans into a Tex-Mex vibe, offering a boatload of nacho options such as the Nacho Carbon and Nacho Jim (with chicken or steak topped with bell peppers, onions, and tomatoes) and shrimp fajita nachos as well as hefty burritos chock-full of all kinds of proteins. We recommend the seafood burrito combo: served with a side of rice, it’s filled with shrimp, scallops, onions, and crab, and topped with chimichurri sauce and pico de gallo. ♦ 10780 Montgomery Rd., Montgomery, (513) 247-2272, (additional locations in Fairfax, Deer Park, and Taylor Mill)

El Rancho Nuevo

This spot embraces a “más grande cantina” vibe, where customers are encouraged to eat and drink _big. Specialties include the Coctel el Patrón, piled high with shrimp ceviche, alguachile, octopus, shrimp, and an array of cucumbers, avocado, tomatoes, onions, and salsa. The restaurant is kid friendly, offering weekly menu specials and offers happy hour pricing every day from 3 to 6 p.m. ♦ 2870 Menards Blvd., Fairfield Twp., (513) 737-3319, (additional locations in Liberty Township, Mason, and West Chester)

El Taco Veloz

As the name implies (“veloz” means “speedy”), tacos are slung fast here. If you’re into something fruity, try the Parrillada Hay Mama, made with your choice of meat, onions, cilantro, rice, beans, and pineapple queso fresco. Something classic? The Taco-Go street tacos come with meat, onions, cilantro, and a can of Mexican beer. What about something funky? Go for the Tacos Épicos, filled with steak, mac and cheese, corn, and cabbage salad. ♦ 922 Business 28, Milford, (513) 239-6293

El Toro

In Hyde Park Plaza, El Toro has the mark of any family-favorite Mexican joint: ample seating, low wait times, occasional live music, and a whopping 10-page menu. While you peruse more than 70 entrées, treat yourself to a skillet of choriqueso for the table—traditional queso fundido made with four different cheeses and topped with chorizo. The cheese pull is beyond impressive, and the flavor even more so. ♦ 3816 Paxton Ave., Hyde Park, (513) 321-4222

La Jaiba Seafood & Taqueria

La Jaiba’s intimate setting envelopes you like the arms of your favorite abuelita. Peruse the five-page menu and choose among an impressive array of tacos, burritos, and fajitas as well as harder-to-find specialties like parrilladas, molcajete, and tortas. Wash it all down with a refreshing 24-ounce margarita or bottled Mexican soda and get an order of lengua tacos to go. ♦ 11941 Montgomery Rd., Symmes Twp., (513) 880-4565

Los Cazadores

Dining here feels like eating in a booth in the middle of a bustling square, so you might forget you’re in Withamsville. The joint prides itself on a myriad of lunch and dinner combos: make the perfect pair by choosing between enchiladas, tacos, quesadillas, burritos, tamales, and chili relleno (roasted poblano peppers stuffed with cheese and meat). ♦ 637 Ohio Pike, Withamsville, (513) 843-6195

Mi Tierra

Head past the aisles and aisles of groceries and you’ll find a culinary oasis of sorts. Inside this market, there’s a restaurant waiting for you, boasting a large menu with an emphasis on seafood specialties. Fish tacos are the go-to dish here, but you’ll also want to try the Fajitas Mi Tierra with chicken, steak, shrimp, green peppers, roasted jalapeños, onions, lettuce, beans, and rice. If you’re feeling adventurous, snag one of the dishes that feature octopus, like the seafood molcajete (shrimp, octopus, crab leg, scallops, and mussels, served scorching hot on a stone mortar). ♦ 1770 E. Kemper Rd., Sharonville, (513) 648-9498

Taqueria Don Chago

If you’re looking for a relaxing, family-oriented Mexican restaurant with room enough to host your next big celebration, this is your destination. Customers come for the tasty tamales, savory street tacos, overstuffed burritos, and giant helpings of nachos as well as housemade salsa and smoky chorizo. Kick back with friends and enjoy frozen or on-the-rocks margaritas in a cool, modern industrial space lined with murals and wall menus. ♦ 11449 Princeton Pike, Springdale, (513) 771-8226

Taqueria Mercado

The León family has been slinging authentic Mexican dishes at Fairfield’s family-owned Taqueria Mercado location since 1990, so the menu items have withstood the test of time. Start your day with a heaping plate of machaca or chilaquiles, come back for a tasty lunch special under $9, then end your day with a create-your-own burrito, taco, tostada, or quesadilla—all freshly prepared and served up hot. ♦ 6507 Dixie Hwy., Fairfield, (513) 942-4943, (also 100 E. Eighth St., downtown, 513-381-0678)