Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

If your perfect weekend involves a little movement, a great meal, and somewhere new to explore, there’s a 99-mile stretch of river, trail, and connected riverfront communities just north of Cincinnati that delivers all three—without the long road trip.

The Great Miami Riverway is a 99-mile corridor along the Great Miami River in Southwest Ohio that connects more than 20 communities through a continuous network of river access points, paved trails, downtown districts, and parks. Supported by the Miami Conservancy District and regional partners, the Riverway links places like Dayton, Troy, Miamisburg, and Hamilton, Ohio into a single, connected outdoor experience.

It’s not just one destination—it’s an entire region designed to be explored.

What is the Great Miami Riverway?

The Great Miami Riverway is a regional corridor that connects river, trails, and downtown communities along the Great Miami River. It features:

99+ miles of river corridor

One of the largest paved trail networks in the United States

Dozens of river access points for paddling and fishing

More than 20 connected communities across Southwest Ohio

A coordinated regional partnership supporting recreation, tourism, and river stewardship

At its core, the Riverway connects riverfront communities through shared access to the Great Miami River, creating opportunities to bike, paddle, dine, and explore multiple destinations in a single trip.

What does the Great Miami Riverway connect?

The Riverway is a network—not a single trail or town. It connects communities, experiences, and landscapes along the Great Miami River through continuous access points and trail systems.

You can start your day in one community and end it in another without ever losing connection to the river. Bike into a new downtown for lunch. Launch a kayak upstream and float into a different city. The Riverway creates a seamless experience across multiple riverfront communities in Southwest Ohio.

What does a weekend on the Riverway feel like?

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

Picture this:

You start your morning on the water, paddling a quiet stretch of the Great Miami River as the fog lifts and wildlife moves along the banks. A great blue heron glides across the surface as the river reflects the early light.

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

By midday, you’ve traded your paddle for pedals and are riding the Great Miami River Recreation Trail, part of the larger Miami Valley Trails network—one of the most extensive paved trail systems in the country. The route is flat, accessible, and designed for both casual riders and longer-distance cycling.

By afternoon, you’ve arrived in a riverfront downtown. You park your bike, grab lunch on a patio, and spend time near the water before continuing your day or settling in for the evening.

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

No complicated logistics. No long drives between stops. Just a connected sequence of experiences that build into a full day—or a full weekend.

A Perfect Day on the Great Miami Riverway

Morning: Paddle the River

Start your day on the water in Montgomery County near RiverScape MetroPark. Launch from Eastwood MetroPark or another nearby access point, where the river is typically calm and beginner-friendly.

Local outfitters can provide kayak or canoe rentals, along with shuttle services that make it easy to paddle downstream without needing to retrace your route.

As you float along the Great Miami River, expect tree-lined banks, quiet stretches of water, and occasional glimpses of wildlife. If timed well, you may even pass by the iconic fountain at RiverScape MetroPark from the river.

Midday: Bike the Trail

After your paddle, connect directly to the Great Miami River Recreation Trail and begin riding south toward Miamisburg, Ohio.

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

The trail is paved, well-maintained, and accessible for a wide range of users. Along the way, you’ll experience shaded stretches, open river views, and multiple opportunities to stop, rest, and explore.

This portion of the journey highlights one of the defining features of the Riverway: the ability to transition easily between river, trail, and town without breaking the experience.

Afternoon: Explore Riverfront Dining and Downtowns

Arriving in downtown Miamisburg, you’ll find a walkable riverfront area with local restaurants and gathering spaces. Popular stops include Bullwinkle’s Top Hat Bistro for a casual meal or Peerless Mill for a relaxed atmosphere and craft beer.

Each Riverway community has its own identity, but all share a common connection to the river and trail system that runs through them.

Evening: Experience a Revitalized Riverfront

Continue south to Hamilton, Ohio, one of the Riverway’s most transformed riverfront destinations.

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

Here, the Great Miami River is central to the downtown experience. Visitors can walk along the riverfront, explore public art installations, and enjoy events or live music at venues like RiversEdge Amphitheater.

Photograph courtesy Great Miami Riverway

Nearby, Municipal Brew Works offers a place to unwind in a historic setting, while additional dining and lodging options, including riverfront hotels such as the Well House, make it easy to extend your stay.

Riverfront Communities Along the Corridor

Each community along the Great Miami Riverway offers a distinct experience while contributing to a shared regional identity.

Sidney, Ohio — river access, parks, and small-town downtown character

Troy, Ohio — historic downtown and signature events like festivals

Miamisburg, Ohio — walkable downtown with direct trail access

Hamilton, Ohio — revitalized riverfront, public art, and entertainment

Together, these riverfront communities form a continuous corridor of recreation, commerce, and culture along the Great Miami River.

Where do you start?

That’s one of the defining features of the Great Miami Riverway—there is no single starting point.

Because the Riverway is a connected system of river access points, trails, and downtowns, visitors can begin wherever it’s most convenient and build their own route. Whether you’re planning a full weekend itinerary or a short afternoon outing, the Riverway adapts to your pace and preferences.

Explore maps, trip ideas, and events through the Great Miami Riverway website, then choose a stretch of the corridor to experience for yourself.

From paddling and cycling to dining and exploring riverfront communities, the Riverway offers a connected way to experience Southwest Ohio—one mile at a time.